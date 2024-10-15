Sydney Sweeney 'Suffering For Her Art' As She Gets Her Famous Boobs Painfully Taped Down For Role as Female Boxer

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Sydney Sweeney is keeping her knockers safe from getting knocked out in a shocking transformation for her gritty new boxing role. The Euphoria star is painfully taping down her busty chest while embodying female boxer Christy Martin in her new biopic, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA Sydnet Sweeney appeared unrecognizable as she taped down her chest for her role in the new Christy Martin biopic.

A source told RadarOnline.com that while Sweeney usually flaunts her famous figure in other roles, she's enduring the painful daily grind of strapping them down for filming. They said: "Sydney throws everything into what she sees as the art of acting, and has gone to extreme lengths to keep herself in shape for all her roles – including this one."

Source: MEGA The upcoming film details the life of Hall of Fame boxer Martin, who was stabbed and shot by her husband in 2010.

The source added: "But unlike her other parts, like Euphoria, where her boobs were always proudly on display, this time she’s in agony as they are having to be taped back. "It’s actually a really painful process and she’s feeling the pain every day – but she thinks it’s worth it for the job."

Sweeney has been open about her large breasts in the past, saying she used to feel "ostracized" for her body. She said people labeled as a "blonde bimbo" after her Hollywood breakthrough, to which she refuted: "I’m an artist, I play characters. It makes me want to play characters that piss people off more."

While she also admitted to wanting a breast reduction in high school, she's now thankful her mom, Lisa Sweeney, convinced her to stay natural. She told Glamour: "I'm so glad I didn't. I like them. They're my best friends. Everybody's body is beautiful. When you are confident and you're happy within is when it really shows to other people."

Stepping out of her more "type cast" roles, Sweeney widely expanded her portfolio with her latest casting as Martin. New photos captured earlier this week showed the bombshell in a completely unrecognizable look as she began filming in North Carolina.

Sweeney was spotted carrying an umbrella while wearing a loose-fitting grey T-shirt, which was tucked into untied, knee-length grey sweatshorts with stains throughout. The actress switched out her signature blonde locks for wavy, almost shoulder-length brunette hair that matched that of Martin's.

Source: MEGA Sweeney said she is 'honored to tell Christy's powerful story' in the new biopic.

Sweeney kept her makeup minimal while chatting with crew members on set, continuing to conceal her enviable curves. Earlier in the day, the actress also hid her famous physique in a brown shirt, blue hoodie, and joggers.

The upcoming film, directed by David Michôd, details how Martin brought women's boxing into the spotlight. In 1996, the athlete notably defeated Deirdre Gogarty in front of a sold-out crowd at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas — landing the cover of Sports Illustrated as a "Lady Champ" later that year.

Source: MEGA The Euphoria star did kickboxing from 12 to 19 years old and was 'itching' to transform her body again for the role.

While the Hall of Fame boxer went on to make a name for herself through various TV appearances, Martin wasn't quite a "winner" behind the camera lens. She suffered abuse from her trainer and husband, James "Jim" Martin, who stabbed her several times and shot her in the torso in November 2010 — leaving her for dead.

Now at 56, Martin is excited for Sweeney to portray her in the new film, saying the young star is "about to make a movie that in 20+ years, fathers will watch with their daughters to make them aware of domestic violence." When casting was first announced in May, the Anyone But You actress wrote on socials that she was "honored to tell Christy's powerful story."

Speaking to Deadline, the Hollywood star revealed she did kickboxing from 12 to 19 years old and had been "itching to get back into the ring, train, and transform my body." "Christy's story isn't a light one, it's physically and emotionally demanding, there's a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself."

She added: "Christy Martin not only legitimized female boxing, she overcame gender stereotypes, and fought through emotional, physical, and financial abuse. "I'm passionate about the fighting world, Christy's story shines a light on her incredible rise to the top while showing the struggles of fame behind the curtains."

Director Michôd said the film follows Martin, a "young gay woman in small-town West Virginia in the 1990s" who "came from a relatively conservative family and wasn’t allowed to be who she was so she used boxing as a vehicle to express herself and her rage." He added: "She had to make some dangerous and fundamental compromises in her life, the most important of which was marrying an incredibly dangerous man."