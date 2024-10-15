Kanye West 'Cooked Up Marital Strife Rumors' With Wife Bianca Censori as 'Publicity Stunt' to 'Distract From' Ex-Assistant's Explosive Sexual Assault Lawsuit
Kanye West sparked rumors surrounding his marriage troubles to take the spotlight away from his ex-assistant's lawsuit, it has been claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal West and wife Bianca Censori hoped the speculation would drown out the noise of Lauren Pisciotta's allegations against the rapper, which included claims he drugged and raped her at a party with disgraced music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
An insider called DailyMail.com: "Kanye is concerned that his new lawsuit will drag him down to Diddy's level and he has been speaking to his legal reps.
"He is paying attention to what is going on with Diddy and some believe that the publicity stunt was a way of overshadowing the details of the harrowing lawsuit.”
West, 47, was said to be heading for divorce last week, less than two years after marrying Australian architect Censori, 29, amid claims they had "drifted apart."
But just hours later, the couple appeared to confirm they were still together in Tokyo.
Influencer and former OnlyFans star Pisciotta sued West in June for allegedly sexually harassing and stalking her while she worked for him between 2021 and 2022.
He dismissed the accusations as "baseless" and accused her of "blackmail and extortion."
But last Friday night, Pisciotta filed a new 88-page updated lawsuit which detailed the rapper's alleged sick sexual obsessions, and his fetish for wanting to sleep with the mothers of his sexual targets.
He allegedly sent Pisciotta a screenshot on September 28, 2022 - two months before he secretly married Censori - of a text conversation between him and the Australian native about wanting to have sex with her mother Alexandra.
"I wanna f**k your mum," he allegedly wrote to Censori. "Before she leaves."
According to the filing, he asked Pisciotta: "Should I add I meant I want you to watch me f**k your mom".
The lawsuit also claimed he often had sex with employees and a "rotating list of guests" in his Yeezy offices-turned-"sexual playground."
Censori would reportedly act as his "orgy coordinator" and willingly participated in his "twisted sexual fantasies."
RadarOnline.com revealed last month West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 43, has become increasingly worried about her four children spending time with their erratic father.
We told how she has started to dispatch "trusted nannies and her own security" to supervise her kids when they go away with West and Censori.
An insider said: "Kim never lets the kids go away with Kanye without trusted nannies and her own security."
The source continued: "There is a very tight schedule – what time they go to bed, what they eat, when they eat, how much sugar they have.
"Exactly where they go and how crowded those places are."
Kardashian, 43, and West, 47, married in 2014 but divorced eight years later in 2022.
They share and co-parent kids North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.
West later married architectural designer Censori in a secret ceremony less than two months after he finalized his divorce from the Kardashians star in November 2022.
