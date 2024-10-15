'Abused' Menendez Brothers Could be Freed in WEEKS After More Than 30 Years Behind Bars as LA DA Gets Set to 'Announce Re-Sentencing'
After more than three decades behind bars, the Menendez brothers could be set free in a matter of weeks.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Erik and Lyle Menendez – who were sentenced to life behind bars for the brutal 1989 murders of their parents Jose and Kitty – could be released in the near future as Los Angeles district attorney George Gascón is expected to "announce re-sentencing".
A press conference is scheduled to take place in LA on Wednesday, October 16 – where the state is expected to announce a bombshell development in the brothers' case.
The Menendez brothers' case recently regained interest following the release of Ryan Murphy's controversial Netflix series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.
Erik, 53, and Lyle, 56, alleged they killed their parents in self-defense, citing an alleged lifetime of sexual, emotional and physical abuse. Prosecutors argued the killed their parents in cold-blood and were motivated by their father's multi-million dollar fortune.
Family members testified to the brothers telling them about being sexually abused by their father – and recently former Menudo member Roy Rosselló came forward and claimed he had been drugged and raped by Jose when he was a teen in the 80s.
In light of fresh allegations, Gascón announced "new evidence" could lead to a re-trail or re-sentencing of the brothers.
According to Vanity Fair, the DA has invited Menendez family members to attend Wednesday's press conference. A source close to the family told the outlet the family hopes Gascón will recommend the convicted murders for resentencing.
Should the DA recommend a resentence, a judge would preside over the case.
If a jury found the brothers guilty of voluntary manslaughter instead of murder, the brothers could be released within weeks as they have already served the maximum sentence.
Menendez attorney Mark Geragos said: "The point of resentencing is to help us undo the crazy things that happened in the ’90s."
The judge presiding over the brothers' first trial allowed sexual abuse testimony to be admitted and resulted in hung juries.
At their second trial, Judge Stanley Weisberg did not allow the brothers' attorney, Leslie Abramson, to present evidence about Erik and Lyle being molested as children.
In May 2023, Geragos and fellow attorney Cliff Gardner sent a letter to the DA arguing new evidence had been discovered in the case.
Evidence included a handwritten letter Erik allegedly wrote to his cousin, Andy Cono, eight months before the double homicide in which he claimed the abuse was still going on.
Roselló's claims were also cited as new evidence.
Gascón addressed the new evidence in a social media post.
He captioned the Instagram post: "Evidence of a letter addressing Erik Menendez's (sexual abuse) has surfaced.
"Progressive DA Gascón wants their case to be reevaluated. He says it is his moral and ethical obligation to review the Menendez brothers' case. It has been 35 years since their sentencing.
"It is time to decide whether these men have paid their dues to society. Erik and Lyle Menendez have spent most of their lives behind bars and will continue to unless we can ensure George Gascón can review and restore justice for all."
