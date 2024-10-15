'Abused' Menendez Brothers Could be Freed in WEEKS After More Than 30 Years Behind Bars as LA DA Gets Set to 'Announce Re-Sentencing'

After more than three decades behind bars, the Menendez brothers could be set free in a matter of weeks.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Erik and Lyle Menendez – who were sentenced to life behind bars for the brutal 1989 murders of their parents Jose and Kitty – could be released in the near future as Los Angeles district attorney George Gascón is expected to "announce re-sentencing".

A press conference is scheduled to take place in LA on Wednesday, October 16 – where the state is expected to announce a bombshell development in the brothers' case.