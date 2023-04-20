Ex-Member Of Menudo Claims Father Of Menendez Brothers Abused Many Others — Including Child Stars

A former member of the '80s boy band Menudo claims the slain father of the infamous Menendez brothers may have molested others — including several child stars that have remained silent, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

In a bombshell interview with RadarOnline.com, Roy Rossello claims Jose Menendez used his position as a record executive to allegedly abuse numerous boys, including several now-grown stars who used to hang out with the hugely popular group.

“I know some of the kids spent a lot of time in (Menendez’s) house,” Rossello, 51, told RadarOnline.com. “I knew about a lot of things that were happening around that time with him and the other pedophiles that should be arrested.”