Rosselló was 14 at the time, the Claridad crooner said in a segment that aired on the Today show April 18 from the upcoming three-part docuseries scheduled to premiere on Peacock.

"That's the man here that raped me," he said while pointing to a photo of Jose, who was shot dead by his sons in 1989. "That's the pedophile." Rosselló declared, "It's time for the world to know the truth."

Rossello said that he was also assaulted by one of Menudo's former managers, Edgardo Diaz, a claim that Diaz vehemently denied.