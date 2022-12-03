Revisit The Menendez Brothers' 1989 Crime Scene Where Their Parents Were Brutally Murdered

A neighbor described hearing the "shrieks" of a young boy curled up on the home's front lawn. The sounds were later identified as coming from the couple's 18-year-old son, Erik.

At 11:47 PM the same night, LAPD reported a call from the Menendez brothers at the home. The brothers said they had been out that evening and returned home to the horrifying scene.

The perplexing case threw investigators for a loop, as there were no signs of forced entry or an attempted burglary.

While footage showed the brothers distraught, as their parent's bodies were taken by the LA county coroner, authorities suspected the sons had involvement in the brutal slayings.

Police theorized that financial gain was the motive for the double murder, even though the father was known to shower his sons with gifts and luxuries.