Erik Menendez's Gaunt and Strained Wife Tammi Saccoman Seen For First Time Amid Sensational Updates That Could Free Parent Massacring Husband After 35 Years
Erik Menendez's wife broke cover for the first time since a major development was made in his murder case.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Tammi Saccoman looked gaunt and strained as she left her place of work amid buzz about her husband and his brother Lyle's murder convictions following the release a Netflix series about the case.
Erik, 53, and Lyle Menendez, 56, were convicted of the brutal 1989 murder of their parents, Kitty and Jose. Defense attorneys claimed the brothers had been sexually abused by their father since they were children and accused their mother of being aware of the abuse. Prosecutors alleged the brothers killed their parents in cold blood over their multi-million dollar fortune.
They were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 1996; however, a new development could set them free after
After years of being prison pen pals, Saccoman, 62, married the convicted murderer in 1999 – and has since faced intense scrutiny over the relationship for years.
She was recently seen leaving a Las Vegas building wearing what appeared to be a pet grooming uniform, which included a maroon smock top with a paw print embroidered on the chest, black pants and tennis shoes, per the Sun.
Her blonde hair was tied into a low ponytail and she wore oversized sunglasses to conceal her face as she walked towards a brand new red Tesla.
Saccoman appeared skinny and kept her head down throughout the sighting.
While the 62-year-old usually keeps a low-profile, she recently shared a statement from her husband regarding the hit Ryan Murphy Netflix series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.
Erik wrote: "I believed we had moved beyond the lies and ruinous character portrayals of Lyle, creating a caricature of Lyle rooted in horrible and blatant lies rampant in the show.
"I can only believe they were done so on purpose. It is with a heavy heart that I say, I believe Ryan Murphy cannot be this naive and inaccurate about the facts of our lives so as to do this without bad intent.
"It is sad for me to know that Netflix's dishonest portrayal of the tragedies surrounding our crime have taken the painful truths several steps backward — back through time to an era when the prosecution built a narrative on a belief system that males were not sexually abused, and that males experienced rape trauma differently than women."
Her recent outing came a day after a shocking announcement from Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, who said he's "keeping an open mind" about Erik and Lyle's appeal to review new evidence in their case.
The revelation came after a letter Erik wrote to his cousin, Andy Cano, eight months before the double murder occurred was released.
In the letter, Erik claimed the alleged sexual abuse from his father was still going on and he detailed being afraid his father would enter his room at night.
Erik wrote: "It's still happening, Andy, but it's worse for me now."
Meanwhile, singer Roy Rosselló, 54, a one-time member of the Puerto Rican boy band Menudo, came forward and claimed he was sexually assaulted at age 14 by José, who was then an RCA Records exec.
His claims echoed Erik and Lyle's.
On the new evidence, Gascón said: "We have people in the office that are looking at this very carefully, very experienced lawyers that are looking at this.
"Their recommendation will be presented to me, but the final decision will be mine.
"We are reviewing the information. But I think it's also important that we recognize that both men and women can be the victims of sexual assault."
A hearing has been scheduled for November 26.
