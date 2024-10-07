Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Kanye West

Kanye West 'Ready to Divorce' Bianca Censori After Less Than 2 Years of Marriage – Following Months of Accusations About the Rapper's 'Controlling' Behavior

Composite photo of Kanye West, Bianca Censori
Source: MEGA

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's marriage is said to be on the rocks.

By:

Oct. 7 2024, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Kanye West is said to be "ready to divorce" wife Bianca Censori.

RadarOnline.com can reveal after less than two years of marriage, the Chicago rapper and his Kim Kardashian lookalike wife's relationship is "on the rocks" as West reportedly "split" from her weeks ago.

Divorce rumors follow months of allegations against West, 47, who was accused of "controlling" Censori, 29, including dictating when she could speak and picking out her provocative clothing.

The couple married in December 2022, one month after his divorce from Kardashian, 42, was finalized.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west bianca censori divorce rumors split weeks ago
Source: MEGA

Sources said Censori has traveled back to her native Australia amid the couple's alleged split.

While West has been hiding away in Tokyo, Censori reportedly traveled back to her native Australia to be with friends and family amid swirling rumors about her marriage.

Sources claimed the Runaway rapper has told his inner circle he and the Yeezy architect split weeks ago and he now has plans to divorce her and live in Tokyo, according to TMZ.

The controversial couple have not been seen together since September 20, when they were last spotted shopping in Tokyo.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west bianca censori divorce rumors split weeks ago
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed West has told friends he split from Censori weeks ago and plans to divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

West and Censori have been hard to miss while out and about together, mostly due to the 29-year-old's scandalous outfits, which have featured see-through, skin-tight materials that left little to the imagination.

Censori's attire, which has reportedly been hand-selected by West, even drew scrutiny from his fashionista ex-wife.

Insiders claimed Kardashian "instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids" and was said to be "truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that".

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west bianca censori divorce rumors split weeks ago
Source: MEGA

West reportedly wants to live in Tokyo without Censori.

MORE ON:
Kanye West

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources said: "Kanye did the same thing he is doing with Bianca to Kim throughout their marriage.

"The difference is that when Kanye dressed Kim, he was respected as a person – as an artist.

"Unfortunately, Kim knows what Bianca is going through – but she feels Bianca should have known what she was getting into."

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, trouble in the marriage has been brewing for some time now.

West was recently accused of sending "inappropriate" messages to 22-year-old model Mikaela Lafuente while married to Censori.

Lafuente shared a screenshot of messages between her and West.

She admitted she initially thought the "odd" messages were being sent from a "fake account".

The messages appeared to be sent after West and Censori returned to California after traveling to Europe.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west march mega
Source: MEGA

The rapper has been accused of being 'controlling' of Censori since they married in December 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

In one message, he told Lafuente he was "Back in Cali" before asking if she wanted to "hang out and listen to the new album".

Meanwhile, West and Censori had seen in a tense showdown while in Paris for fashion week mere weeks earlier.

The two were spotted after waiting separately for a car after attending the PROTOTYPES Menswear spring/summer 2025 runway show.

Censori notably kept her distance and did not turn around to face her husband, though she could be seen speaking out loud.

West eventually left Censori in a huff. Later, Censori was seen out and about without her husband as she donned yet another scantily clad outfit.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.