Kanye West 'Ready to Divorce' Bianca Censori After Less Than 2 Years of Marriage – Following Months of Accusations About the Rapper's 'Controlling' Behavior

Kanye West is said to be "ready to divorce" wife Bianca Censori.

RadarOnline.com can reveal after less than two years of marriage, the Chicago rapper and his Kim Kardashian lookalike wife's relationship is "on the rocks" as West reportedly "split" from her weeks ago.

Divorce rumors follow months of allegations against West, 47, who was accused of "controlling" Censori, 29, including dictating when she could speak and picking out her provocative clothing.

The couple married in December 2022, one month after his divorce from Kardashian, 42, was finalized.