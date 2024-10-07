Kanye West 'Ready to Divorce' Bianca Censori After Less Than 2 Years of Marriage – Following Months of Accusations About the Rapper's 'Controlling' Behavior
Kanye West is said to be "ready to divorce" wife Bianca Censori.
RadarOnline.com can reveal after less than two years of marriage, the Chicago rapper and his Kim Kardashian lookalike wife's relationship is "on the rocks" as West reportedly "split" from her weeks ago.
Divorce rumors follow months of allegations against West, 47, who was accused of "controlling" Censori, 29, including dictating when she could speak and picking out her provocative clothing.
The couple married in December 2022, one month after his divorce from Kardashian, 42, was finalized.
While West has been hiding away in Tokyo, Censori reportedly traveled back to her native Australia to be with friends and family amid swirling rumors about her marriage.
Sources claimed the Runaway rapper has told his inner circle he and the Yeezy architect split weeks ago and he now has plans to divorce her and live in Tokyo, according to TMZ.
The controversial couple have not been seen together since September 20, when they were last spotted shopping in Tokyo.
West and Censori have been hard to miss while out and about together, mostly due to the 29-year-old's scandalous outfits, which have featured see-through, skin-tight materials that left little to the imagination.
Censori's attire, which has reportedly been hand-selected by West, even drew scrutiny from his fashionista ex-wife.
Insiders claimed Kardashian "instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids" and was said to be "truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that".
Sources said: "Kanye did the same thing he is doing with Bianca to Kim throughout their marriage.
"The difference is that when Kanye dressed Kim, he was respected as a person – as an artist.
"Unfortunately, Kim knows what Bianca is going through – but she feels Bianca should have known what she was getting into."
As RadarOnline.com reported, trouble in the marriage has been brewing for some time now.
West was recently accused of sending "inappropriate" messages to 22-year-old model Mikaela Lafuente while married to Censori.
Lafuente shared a screenshot of messages between her and West.
She admitted she initially thought the "odd" messages were being sent from a "fake account".
The messages appeared to be sent after West and Censori returned to California after traveling to Europe.
In one message, he told Lafuente he was "Back in Cali" before asking if she wanted to "hang out and listen to the new album".
Meanwhile, West and Censori had seen in a tense showdown while in Paris for fashion week mere weeks earlier.
The two were spotted after waiting separately for a car after attending the PROTOTYPES Menswear spring/summer 2025 runway show.
Censori notably kept her distance and did not turn around to face her husband, though she could be seen speaking out loud.
West eventually left Censori in a huff. Later, Censori was seen out and about without her husband as she donned yet another scantily clad outfit.
