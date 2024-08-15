Kim Kardashian Launches Dramatic Intervention to Stop Children Spending Time With Their Dad Kanye: 'No Longer a Healthy Environment'
Kim Kardashian fears her four children are no longer in a "healthy environment" when they’re with father, Kanye West, and his new wife, Bianca Censori, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Chicago rapper – who now goes by Ye – was recently accused of having an expensive addiction to laughing gas, as well as being responsible for Censori’s extremely revealing clothing.
Kardashian, 43, shares four children – North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5 – with Ye, 47.
Amid ongoing rumors about the Gold Digger rapper's alleged drug use, as well as bizarre and controversial public behavior, insiders said his ex-wife has grown increasingly concerned about what her children are being "exposed" to when she’s not around.
Sources close to the Skims founder revealed: "Kim is constantly getting more and more alarmed about the stories she sees coming out about Kanye and Bianca.
"Every week it's something different and she fears it's no longer a healthy environment for the younger kids to be in."
The reality star does not currently communicate with her ex-husband directly, but rather "through nannies, [her mom] Kris or lawyers".
However, the mother-of-four is still aware of what goes on as "North sends her pictures and videos when she's with her dad".
The insider said: "It's like Kim wants to see with her own eyes what’s going on – she's saying she wants a sit-down meeting urgently with both of them to discuss co-parenting and put some new ground rules in place."
A recent breaking point for Kardashian appeared to be when his former Yeezy chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, accused him of being addicted to laughing gas.
In an affidavit – which Yiannopoulos posted to social media – the former chief of staff alleged the rapper paid a celebrity dentist $50,000 a month for laughing gas.
Additionally, Censori's friends claimed she was "being controlled" by Ye, who is said to be the mastermind behind her scantily clad outfits.
Recently the 29-year-old turned heads when she stepped out in Beverly Hills "practically naked" – and later wore another revealing see-through outfit exposing her nipples.
Critics slammed the 47-year-old, claiming he was "parading" his wife around "like a sex pot".
This isn’t the first time Ye has faced backlash over his relationship with Censori, whom he married in 2022, the same year his divorce from Kardashian was finalized.
Ye allegedly implemented a strict "set of rules" the Australian-born Kardashian-lookalike was supposed to "live by".
Despite Ye's numerous accusations, Kardashian is well aware of his close relationship with his children, particularly his oldest daughter.
During an episode of her family's reality show, The Kardashians, the 43-year-old opened up about North favoring her dad's parenting over her own.
Kardashian said: "North, she'll go to her dad's, she'll be like, 'Dad is the best'. He has it all figured out. He doesn't have a nanny. He doesn't have a chef. He doesn't have security. He lives in an apartment.'"
