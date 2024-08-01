Kim Kardashian’s Personal Chef Stunned by Her Love of Fat and Carbs: ‘They Always Had to Have Pasta, Fries, Chicken Tenders and Burgers in Their Kitchen’

Henderson told the Daily Mail he was paid about “$2,000 to $5,000” for a casual dinner, but would sometimes earn “$15,000 to 25,000” to cater one of the family’s famed themed events.

The personal chef said Kim’s team often reached out to get him to California to curate her day-to-day-meals, and she even took him along with her to handle her food on a trip to the Dominican Republic.

He added: “I am the kind of chef that does everything. I am not someone who shows up and is like, ‘I’m not doing dishes.’ I did pretty much everything.”