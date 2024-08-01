Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian’s Personal Chef Stunned by Her Love of Fat and Carbs: ‘They Always Had to Have Pasta, Fries, Chicken Tenders and Burgers in Their Kitchen’

Composite photo of Kim Kardashian and her former chef Jesse Henderson
Source: MEGA; INSTAGRAM/@INCOGNITOBANDITO

Kim Kardashian loves indulging in a cheat meal.

By:

Aug. 1 2024, Published 3:24 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Kim Kardashian may be famous for flaunting her physique, but she loves a cheat meal just as much as anyone else.

The Kardashians’ former chef Jesse Henderson, who worked for the family between 2021 and 2022, was stunned by the SKIMS founder’s diet – especially her love of fat and carbs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

The Kardashians 'always had to have pasta, fries, chicken tenders and burgers in their kitchen,' per the chef.

He recalled: “Kim said to me, ‘Everyone is probably telling you quinoa this and veggie that, but I just want to be honest with you, I want chicken tenders and pasta with no sauce.’"

“She is very down to earth and she was very direct about what her cravings were. [The Kardashians] always had to have pretty relatable stuff. They always had to have pasta, fries, chicken tenders and burgers in their kitchen.”

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Henderson told the Daily Mail he was paid about “$2,000 to $5,000” for a casual dinner, but would sometimes earn “$15,000 to 25,000” to cater one of the family’s famed themed events.

The personal chef said Kim’s team often reached out to get him to California to curate her day-to-day-meals, and she even took him along with her to handle her food on a trip to the Dominican Republic.

He added: “I am the kind of chef that does everything. I am not someone who shows up and is like, ‘I’m not doing dishes.’ I did pretty much everything.”

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kim Kardashian with dark nails.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian once took a private jet all the way to Paris to get cheesecake from a specific restaurant.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Kim has long been open about her food cravings. In 2015, the reality star admitted to taking a private jet all the way to Paris just to get a slice of cheesecake from a specific restaurant while she was expecting Saint, her second child with ex-husband Kanye West.

She told Vogue: “I don’t like cheesecake and the cheesecake at Hotel Costes…! It's heaven. I flew in, maybe a couple months ago, just to have a last hurrah of all the food that I’m not going to be able to have for a while. And I get there, and they tell me they didn’t have it."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

“And I was like, ‘You don't understand! I leave tomorrow!’ I think I flew for one night ... And they said ‘Okay, we’re going to get it!’ And they got it and it really made my day.”

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.