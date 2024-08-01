Kim Kardashian’s Personal Chef Stunned by Her Love of Fat and Carbs: ‘They Always Had to Have Pasta, Fries, Chicken Tenders and Burgers in Their Kitchen’
Kim Kardashian may be famous for flaunting her physique, but she loves a cheat meal just as much as anyone else.
The Kardashians’ former chef Jesse Henderson, who worked for the family between 2021 and 2022, was stunned by the SKIMS founder’s diet – especially her love of fat and carbs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
He recalled: “Kim said to me, ‘Everyone is probably telling you quinoa this and veggie that, but I just want to be honest with you, I want chicken tenders and pasta with no sauce.’"
“She is very down to earth and she was very direct about what her cravings were. [The Kardashians] always had to have pretty relatable stuff. They always had to have pasta, fries, chicken tenders and burgers in their kitchen.”
Henderson told the Daily Mail he was paid about “$2,000 to $5,000” for a casual dinner, but would sometimes earn “$15,000 to 25,000” to cater one of the family’s famed themed events.
The personal chef said Kim’s team often reached out to get him to California to curate her day-to-day-meals, and she even took him along with her to handle her food on a trip to the Dominican Republic.
He added: “I am the kind of chef that does everything. I am not someone who shows up and is like, ‘I’m not doing dishes.’ I did pretty much everything.”
Kim has long been open about her food cravings. In 2015, the reality star admitted to taking a private jet all the way to Paris just to get a slice of cheesecake from a specific restaurant while she was expecting Saint, her second child with ex-husband Kanye West.
She told Vogue: “I don’t like cheesecake and the cheesecake at Hotel Costes…! It's heaven. I flew in, maybe a couple months ago, just to have a last hurrah of all the food that I’m not going to be able to have for a while. And I get there, and they tell me they didn’t have it."
“And I was like, ‘You don't understand! I leave tomorrow!’ I think I flew for one night ... And they said ‘Okay, we’re going to get it!’ And they got it and it really made my day.”
