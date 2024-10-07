Clint Eastwood, 94, 'Already Has a New Girlfriend' — Just 78 Days After His Ex Christina Sandera, 61, Dropped Dead of Heart Attack
Clint Eastwood is dating again weeks after the death of his partner .
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood icon, 94, has already taken his new girlfriend to the hotel he owns in Carmel, California – the town he once served as mayor.
A source told us: "To most normal people, dating again after such a loss would be a surprise.
"But Eastwood is 94 and knows he has to enjoy life to full.
"He wants to have a partner and has already introduced his new love to his inner circle."
Eastwood was left "devastated" after his longterm partner Christina Sandera passed away aged 61.
He confirmed her death in a statement, writing: "Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much."
His daughter Morgan, 27, also paid tribute, writing.
"A devastating loss for our whole family.
"Thank you Christina for being a good partner to my Dad, you will be greatly missed."
Her cause of death was a heart attack, a representative from the Monterey County Health Department confirmed.
The death certificate listed her immediate cause as cardiac arrhythmia, which is an abnormality in the timing or pattern of the heartbeat. Atherosclerotic coronary artery disease was outlined as an additional condition that led to Sandera's death.
Eastwood and Sandera met when she was working as a hostess at his eatery, the Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant.
They began dating in 2014 and kept their relationship relatively private over the next decade, but did appear alongside each other at movie premieres and even the Oscars.
In 2015, Sanders walked the red carpet with Eastwood, the same night his hit movie American Sniper was up for six awards.
She would go on to join Eastwood on the red carpet for his movies Sully in 2016, The Mule, in 2018, The 15:17 to Paris in 2018 and Richard Jewell in 2019.
They were photographed together for the last time in November of 2022, when they were snapped with Eastwood's daughters.
The couple were not married and never had children together.
Sandera, who never worked in the entertainment industry, was previously married to Paul Wainscoat in 2003 for just 11 months.
But their marriage appeared to be a turbulent one, as it resulted in Sandera being arrested for domestic battery before their divorce.
Meanwhile, Eastwood has eight children by six different women.
He has been married twice, first to the model Maggie Johnson (they wed in 1953, split in 1964 and divorced in 1984).
He then married TV news anchor Dina Ruiz in 1996, staying with her until they divorced in 2014.
Eastwood has also had longterm relationships with the late Oscar-nominated actress Sondra Locke (they were domestic partners for 14 years and made four movies together) and the Titanic actress Frances Fisher (they were together for five years and did four films together).
The movie veteran had longterm relationships with the stuntwoman Roxanne Tunis and flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves.
