Boy Bander Could Spring Lyle and Erik: Claims Menendez Dad Molested Him at 14
Shocking allegations of sex abuse from a former teen idol may trigger a new murder trial for notorious brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez, who were locked up for life 30 years ago after killing their parents at the family’s lavish Beverly Hills mansion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Singer Roy Rosselló, 54, a one-time member of the Puerto Rican boy band Menudo, is now charging he was sexually assaulted at age 14 by José Menendez, who was then an RCA Records exec.
His accusations echo claims by Lyle and Erik, who testified at their 1989 murder trial that their father sexually, emotionally and physically abused them for years — and their mother, Kitty, did nothing to stop the torment!
A jury still convicted the siblings of the shotgun slayings in 1996 — and the killers have since exhausted all their appeals.
But in the docuseries Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed, Rosselló points to a picture of José and says, “That’s the man here that raped me. That’s the pedophile.”
Some legal experts now believe Rosselló’s story could reopen the case — and spring the killers from their cells.
Robert Rand, who wrote the book The Menendez Murders and contributed to the TV documentary, believes lawyers for Lyle, 56, and Erik, 53, will file legal motions to seek a new trial.
“The threshold for filing is you have to have new evidence that was not available at the time of the trial, and now they DO have that evidence,” says Rand.
