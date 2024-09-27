Boy Bander Could Spring Lyle and Erik: Claims Menendez Dad Molested Him at 14

Shocking allegations of sex abuse from a former teen idol may trigger a new murder trial for notorious brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez, who were locked up for life 30 years ago after killing their parents at the family’s lavish Beverly Hills mansion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Singer Roy Rosselló, 54, a one-time member of the Puerto Rican boy band Menudo, is now charging he was sexually assaulted at age 14 by José Menendez, who was then an RCA Records exec.