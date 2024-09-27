Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Murder

Boy Bander Could Spring Lyle and Erik: Claims Menendez Dad Molested Him at 14

Will a Former Menudo Star’s Shocking Accusation Free the Menendez Brothers?
Source: MEGA; @royrossellooficial/Instagram

Roy Rossello (right) was a member of Menudo in the 1980s.

By:

Sept. 27 2024, Published 12:41 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Shocking allegations of sex abuse from a former teen idol may trigger a new murder trial for notorious brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez, who were locked up for life 30 years ago after killing their parents at the family’s lavish Beverly Hills mansion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Singer Roy Rosselló, 54, a one-time member of the Puerto Rican boy band Menudo, is now charging he was sexually assaulted at age 14 by José Menendez, who was then an RCA Records exec.

Article continues below advertisement
Will a Former Menudo Star’s Shocking Accusation Free the Menendez Brothers?
Source: APEX / MEGA

The home where the Menendez brothers committed murder.

His accusations echo claims by Lyle and Erik, who testified at their 1989 murder trial that their father sexually, emotionally and physically abused them for years — and their mother, Kitty, did nothing to stop the torment!

A jury still convicted the siblings of the shotgun slayings in 1996 — and the killers have since exhausted all their appeals.

Will a Former Menudo Star’s Shocking Accusation Free the Menendez Brothers?
Source: 48 Hours/YouTube

Kitty and Jose Menendez, slain parents of Lyle and Erik Menendez.

But in the docuseries Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed, Rosselló points to a picture of José and says, “That’s the man here that raped me. That’s the pedophile.”

Article continues below advertisement
Will a Former Menudo Star’s Shocking Accusation Free the Menendez Brothers?
Source: MEGA

Lawyers for Lyle and Erik are expected to file legal motions to seek a new trial, the source claims.

MORE ON:
Murder

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Some legal experts now believe Rosselló’s story could reopen the case — and spring the killers from their cells.

Article continues below advertisement
Will a Former Menudo Star’s Shocking Accusation Free the Menendez Brothers?
Source: MEGA

New Prison mugshots released of Lyle Menendez (Left) and Erik Menendez (Right) taken September 2024 in the California prison they're both imprisoned in.

Robert Rand, who wrote the book The Menendez Murders and contributed to the TV documentary, believes lawyers for Lyle, 56, and Erik, 53, will file legal motions to seek a new trial.

Article continues below advertisement

“The threshold for filing is you have to have new evidence that was not available at the time of the trial, and now they DO have that evidence,” says Rand.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.