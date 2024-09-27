Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Madonna
Exclusive

Fresh Fears for Madonna's Health: 'Material Girl' Diva 'Shattered' by Death of 'Violent' Stepmother Joan Ciccone Despite Pair's Troubled Relationship

Fresh Fears for Madonna's Health: 'Material Girl' Diva 'Shattered' by Death of 'Violent' Stepmother Joan Ciccone Despite 'Troubled' Relationship
Source: MEGA

Madonna's family fear for her health after the death of the singer's stepmother.

By:

Sept. 27 2024, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Madonna has been left "shattered" by the death of her stepmother, sparking fresh health fears.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer's family is concerned about how the Material Girl diva will cope in the wake of Joan Ciccone's passing.

Ciccone died on Tuesday following a battle with "a very aggressive cancer".

A source said: "Madonna is in bits over this.

Article continues below advertisement
fears madonnas health death stepmother joan ciccone
Source: MEGA

The veteran singer grew close to Joan Ciccone after clashing during childhood.

"She and Joan had their very, very well-known differences and a really, really troubled relationship.

"But Madonna sees her death as a part of her family slipping away and it's put her mortality in focus.

"She had her own brutal health scare that nearly killed her, and this is making her reclusive and depressed.

"Everyone around her is doing their best to take care of her, but they're really worried about how she will cope."

Article continues below advertisement
madonna in the matrix
Source: MEGA

Madonna suffered her own medical emergency last year after suffering a bacterial infection.

Article continues below advertisement

Joan, who passed away aged 81, was married to the singer's father Silvio Ciccone.

A memorial posted online revealed her family's sadness over the loss.

It read: "Joan Clare Ciccone passed away peacefully early in the morning of September 24th, 2024, after a brief encounter with a very aggressive cancer.

"She will be terribly missed by her family and friends whose lives she enriched with her enthusiasm, joy and love."

Article continues below advertisement

Joan married Silvio in 1966 following the death of his first wife – Madonna's mother who shared the same name as the singer – and took on his six kids.

They had three children of their own including a son who died shortly after birth.

The obituary added: "She took special joy in her grandkids later in life and with the grim cancer prognosis lamented that she was sad she would not see them marry and have kids of their own."

MORE ON:
Madonna

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
madonna picked toyboy new lover her slave
Source: MEGA

The star's father married Joan Ciccone following the death of Madonna's birth mother.

Article continues below advertisement

Joan will be remembered at a funeral in Lake Leelanau, Michigan on October 4. She is survived by her husband as well as their children and grandchildren.

Madonna's mother died in 1963 after a battle with breast cancer when the pop star was five years old. Madonna later admitted she had a difficult relationship with her stepmom Joan.

During an appearance on Larry King's talk show in 2002, Madonna said she struggled to accept change after her mother passed away.

She said: "I had moments of chaos and sometimes I suffered.

Article continues below advertisement
screenshot at am
Source: LARRY KING SHOW

Madonna once told Larry King she struggled to accept her stepmother when growing up.

Article continues below advertisement

"My mother died when I was little and that was difficult for me for a while. My father (raised me) and eventually my stepmothers.

"Truthfully I didn't accept my stepmother when I was growing up.

"In retrospect, I think that was really hard on her. She was (trying). I'm very close to my father and I didn’t want to accept change in my life."

Article continues below advertisement

Madonna revealed her stepmother slapped her and kept a religious Catholic household, where she had to abide by strict rules like being forbidden to use tampons, according to Grunge.

This pain and resentment found its way into Madonna's music, with her song Mother and Father touching on themes of abandonment and betrayal.

However, as time passed, the pop star's stance softened.

The singer suffered her own health scare last year when she was hospitalized with a serious bacterial infection.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.