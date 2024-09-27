Inside 'Insanity' of Lana Del Rey's Barmy Wedding: Singer Given Away by 'Nepo Daddy' Rob Grant — as Fans Ask 'Was Ring Bearer an Alligator?!'
Lana Del Rey has married her alligator tour guide boyfriend Jeremy Dufrene just one month after the pair's relationship was announced – and the singer's fans are now going wild over the couple's "insane" and "bizarre" wedding.
RadarOnline.com can reveal one fan, after seeing videos and pictures from Del Rey and Dufrene's Louisiana nuptials on Thursday, wrote: "This is bizarre… and just insane."
Another surprised fan added: "What the literal f---."
A third person, upon learning the singer and Dufrene have officially married, quipped: "Was the ring bearer an alligator?"
Other pictures from the 39-year-old Born to Die singer's wedding to Dufrene, 56, showed Del Rey being walked down the aisle by her "nepo daddy" Rob Grant.
Grant, 71, was dubbed the world's first "nepo daddy" last year after he dropped his own debut album titled Lost At Sea.
Del Rey's father joked about the new monicker during a 2023 interview with PEOPLE, saying: "I thought, oh s---, that's fabulous.
"I've got to go get that domain. I want to do merch. I want to create a brand around this thing. I leaned right into it, embraced it and really loved it."
He continued: "Then, of course, it blew up. Now, I'm the Nepo Daddy, and that's fine.
"They call me a lot of things – Robster, Daddy Del Rey, Papa Del Rey, Robster Lobster and now, Nepo Daddy."
Del Rey's other family members – including her mother Patricia Hill, 68, sister Caroline, 36, and brother Charlie, 31 – were also pictured at the singer and Dufrene's "bizarre" and "insane" wedding on Thursday.
But while the pair's ceremony was confirmed by sources to be the real deal, some skeptical fans were convinced the wedding was part of an elaborate PR stunt or perhaps a music video for one of Del Rey's newest songs.
One person, alongside the wedding pictures, tweeted: "Sounds like a PR stunt for attention, anything to keep the headlines going. Wonder how long this will last?"
Another wrote: "He's a republican btw and ugly asf too. Lana seriously needs help."
A third X user added: "I'm sure this is for a music video."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Del Rey and dad-of-three Dufrene first sparked dating rumors in May after she called the alligator tour guide and boat captain "my guy" in an Instagram post.
A few months later, in August, the pair were spotted holding hands at the Leeds Festival in England before the Video Games singer took the stage.
Del Rey and Dufrene officially went public with their relationship when they attended model Karen Elson's wedding to Electric Lady Studios owner Lee Foster in New York City on September 7.
They were once again caught holding hands and were reportedly joined by Taylor Swift and her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce, both 34, at the star-studded ceremony earlier this month.
