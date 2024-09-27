Brutal Untold Story of Diddy's Bust Exposed — and the Shocking Secret Reasons Experts Fear He Will Be Executed in Jail

Just days after Sean 'Diddy' Combs was warned his life is in danger by a former friend comes news he may be marked for death.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Diddy's possible involvement in an unsolved murder could mean he is in grave danger while sitting behind bars on federal sex crime charges.

After being denied bail twice, Diddy was remanded to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where he can potentially come in contact with West Coast gangbangers eager to avenge the 1996 murder of rival rapper Tupac Shakur.

Criminal Center's Christopher Zouks, author of The Federal Prison Handbook, said: "If you are a persona non grata for a certain gang or group, there are people who will go out of their way to do something bad to you.

"No one (behind bars) is truly safe or isolated."