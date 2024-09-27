Brutal Untold Story of Diddy's Bust Exposed — and the Shocking Secret Reasons Experts Fear He Will Be Executed in Jail
Just days after Sean 'Diddy' Combs was warned his life is in danger by a former friend comes news he may be marked for death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Diddy's possible involvement in an unsolved murder could mean he is in grave danger while sitting behind bars on federal sex crime charges.
After being denied bail twice, Diddy was remanded to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where he can potentially come in contact with West Coast gangbangers eager to avenge the 1996 murder of rival rapper Tupac Shakur.
Criminal Center's Christopher Zouks, author of The Federal Prison Handbook, said: "If you are a persona non grata for a certain gang or group, there are people who will go out of their way to do something bad to you.
"No one (behind bars) is truly safe or isolated."
Diddy, 54, is facing several sexual assault and human trafficking charges that could land him in federal prison for the rest of his life.
He was arrested on September 16 following a Homeland Security investigation into his alleged criminal enterprise, which some say included drug-fueled "freak offs" featuring prostitutes, female victims, baby oil and blackmail.
Now, sources claim the disgraced mogul could be a dead man walking if he ends up in a federal prison controlled by gangs.
Robert Stratton, a convicted drug smuggler-turned-author of Defending Alice, said: "Gangs are very powerful, even in the most secure prisons.
"It would be possible to get to him, but it would take cooperation with prison guards, like in the case of Jeffrey Epstein."
Stratton is referring to the billionaire financier who died in prison under mysterious circumstances while awaiting trial for charges including the sex trafficking of minors.
Meanwhile, Diddy could already have a price on his head due to his alleged ties to his West Coast rival Tupac's murder.
He has called his involvement in the unsolved Las Vegas shooting "pure fiction", but prosecutors involved in the case are reportedly collaborating with the feds investigating Diddy.
The Bad Boys Records founder was arrested in New York shortly before U.S. Attorney Damian Williams unsealed an indictment accusing the disgraced hip-hop mogul of racketeering, sex trafficking, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.
During their investigation, two AR-15 rifles and 1,000 bottles of baby oil were seized. The now infamous baby oil is reportedly connected to the alleged "freak offs" where some partygoers became so exhausted they required IV drips.
The Department of Justice alleged: "Combs' sexual abuse of women included causing them to engage in frequent, days-long sexual activity with male commercial sex workers, some of whom were transported over state lines."
Diddy's lawyer Marc Agnifilo vehemently denies the allegations, and prosecutors are determined to keep the rapper behind bars.
After his second attempt at bail was rejected, Diddy was dubbed a "flight risk" who had "attempted to bribe security staff and threatened and interfered with witnesses to his criminal enterprises".
And sources say the longer Diddy remains behind bars, the greater the threat on his life becomes.
One prison expert said: "Gang members would be scoring themselves a massive coup if they had anything at all to do with the Tupac shooting."
Renowned defense attorney Stacey Richman, who represents Epstein's brother Mark Epstein, claimed detention centers operated by the Bureau of Prisons are problematic for the entire justice system.
He said: "Something could happen to anybody in the current status of our detention systems.
"It's a concern for the courts, it's a concern for the government, it's a significant concern for the defense, and it's a concern for any individual who is detained."
The latest news comes after Suge Knight, whose Death Row Records was representing Tupac when he died, seemingly warned Diddy in a clip thought to be from his podcast Collect Call.
Knight, who is currently serving a 28-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter, allegedly warned his old friend: "I'll tell you what, Puffy.
"Your life is in danger 'cause you know the secrets, who's involved in that little secret room you guys are participating in.
"They gonna get you if they can."
