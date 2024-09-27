Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Celebrity Death

Beloved 'Harry Potter' and 'Downton Abbey' Star Maggie Smith Dead Aged 89: 'She Was With Friends and Family at the End'

Beloved 'Harry Potter' and 'Downton Abbey' Star Maggie Smith Dead Aged 89: 'She Was With Friends and Family at the End'
Source: MEGA

Maggie Smith has passed away just a few months before her 90th birthday.

By:

Sept. 27 2024, Published 9:45 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Acting icon Maggie Smith has passed away at the age of 89.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the beloved British actress died on Friday morning at a London hospital just a few months before her 90th birthday.

Smith's family confirmed the Harry Potter and Downton Abbey star's passing in a statement, saying: "She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September.

Article continues below advertisement
maggie smith dead aged
Source: MEGA

Smith is survived by her two sons and five grandchildren.

"An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end.

"She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother."

Article continues below advertisement

Her family continued: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.

"We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

Article continues below advertisement
maggie smith dead aged
Source: MEGA

Smith arriving to the premiere of the Downton Abbey movie in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

Tributes have poured in following the news of Smith's passing, and fans and costars alike have rushed to social media to remember the legend best known for her roles as Professor Minerva McGonagall and Violet Crawley in Harry Potter and Downton Abbey.

Hugh Bonneville, who co-starred with Smith on Downton Abbey, said: "Anyone who ever shared a scene with Maggie will attest to her sharp eye, sharp wit and formidable talent.

"She was a true legend of her generation and thankfully will live on in so many magnificent screen performances. My condolences to her boys and wider family."

MORE ON:
Celebrity Death

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

British TV personality and former politician Gyles Brandreth, in the wake of Smith's passing, also took to X to share a photo of himself with the actress.

He wrote: "The saddest news: the death of Dame Maggie Smith marks the end of a golden era & a quite extraordinary life.

"She was a truly great actress, 'one of the greats' & simply the best company: wise, witty, waspish, wonderful. One of a kind in every way & consequently irreplaceable."

Article continues below advertisement

Gyles Brandreth paid tribute to his late friend with this message posted to X after the news of Smith's passing.

Article continues below advertisement

British actor and comedian Omid Djalili, in his own tribute to the adored dame, added: "We've lost one the best today. RIP Maggie Smith."

Besides Harry Potter and Downton Abbey, Smith was also best known for roles in the 1969 film The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie and 1978's California Suite.

Article continues below advertisement

Smith won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as the titular Jean Brodie in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie.

She won her second Oscar, this time for Best Supporting Actress, for her role as Diane Barrie in California Suite.

Article continues below advertisement
maggie smith dead aged
Source: MEGA

Smith on the set of a movie in 2014.

Smith's family did not announce a cause of death when they confirmed the esteemed acting legend's passing on Friday morning.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.