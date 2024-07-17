MADONNA’S DARKEST SECRETS: Singer Set to Use New ‘Who’s That Girl’ Biopic to Lift Lid on Hidden Life

Madonna's long-in-the-works biopic is back on track – and the Queen of Pop is going to use it to shed a bit of light on some of her darkest secrets.

A source told RadarOnline.com: “This biopic is going to be explosive. Madonna is renowned for not holding back, and this movie is going to be as sexy and dark as her 1990s behind-the-scenes film Truth or Dare and her Sex coffee table book.

“She’s also going to tell all about how she almost died in 2023, her new string of young lovers, and how she’s been battling back to health and getting closer to her kids.”