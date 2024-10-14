Kanye West's Model Wife, 29, Dragged Into His Latest Sex Shocker: Bianca Censori Accused of Participating in His 'Warped Fantasies' — and 'Saw Him Throttle Ex-Assistant'
Kanye West's model wife Bianca Censori participated in the rapper's “twisted” sexual fantasies, his former assistant has claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Lauren Pisciott also alleges in a new lawsuit West grabbed her throat in front of an "unfazed" Censori.
The former OnlyFans model and Instagram star claims she was mistreated by the rapper while working for him and in the months after - including allegations he raped and drugged her at a party hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs.
West has previously denied all her claims labelling the allegations as "baseless".
Pisciotta - who was West's Chief of Staff at his company Yeezy, working for him from 2021 to 2022 - first sued him back in June.
But a fresh 86-page filing with an LA court has revealed a raft of new claims, including details about West's alleged sexual desires - and Censori's involvement.
The lawsuit reveals shortly after she stopped working for West in November 2022 Pisciotta met the rapper and Censori - who were not married at the time - at a Post Malone concert in California.
Pisciotta claims in the docs her ex-boss allegedly grabbed her by the throat and put his tongue into her ear during the brief interaction.
The former personal assistant alleges West said: "I always knew what I would do to you if I ever saw you again."
Pisciotta claims Censori watched on "unfazed" as she stood directly next to the pair.
The model alleges in the lawsuit Censori was used to how West was acting, claiming the Australian would consensually participate in "twisted and bizarre sexual behavior, fantasy and foreplay that resembled the actions" of West on her at the concert
The court filings also allege that West would host a "sex-party" on several occasions where Censori would often attend.
It also claims Censori was seen as an "on call sex party participant/employee", according to Pisciotta.
RadarOnline.com revealed last weekend another section of the lawsuit alleges how West told Censori he wanted to have sex with her mom, according to Pisciotta.
West allegedly messaged Censori, 29, on September 28, 2022, saying he wanted to be intimate with her mother, Alexandra, who was visiting from Australia at the time.
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Pisciotta also claimed her ex-boss showed her another message he planned to send to Censori in the same exchange - in which he clarified he wanted his girlfriend to "watch" him have sex with her mother.
RadarOnline.com also recently told how West has been accused of staging a "fake-up" his wife to create a "buzz" ahead of his new album release.
We told how the couple hoped "split" talk would spark headlines as their previous method of publicity, Censori's X-rated outfits, have started to wear thin because the general public are "no longer shocked" by her attire.
An insider told DailyMail.com: "They knew that, by doing this, it would create some buzz and make them relevant as he tries to promote his new album.
"They both know that people are just over them and that her naked outfits are not enough to keep people interested.
"Everyone has seen her naked now there is nothing to wonder about."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.