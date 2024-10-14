Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kanye West

Kanye West's Model Wife, 29, Dragged Into His Latest Sex Shocker: Bianca Censori Accused of Participating in His 'Warped Fantasies' — and 'Saw Him Throttle Ex-Assistant'

Kanye West's Model Wife, 29, Dragged Into His Latest Sex Shocker: Bianca Censori Accused of Participating in His 'Warped Fantasies' — and 'Saw Him Throttle Ex-Assistant'
Source: MEGA

Kanye West's former assistant has claimed model wife Bianca Censori participated in the rapper’s “twisted” sexual fantasies.

By:

Oct. 14 2024, Published 12:03 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Kanye West's model wife Bianca Censori participated in the rapper's “twisted” sexual fantasies, his former assistant has claimed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Lauren Pisciott also alleges in a new lawsuit West grabbed her throat in front of an "unfazed" Censori.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye wests model wife dragged into his latest sex shocker bianca censori accused of participating in his warped fantasies and saw him throttle ex assistant
Source: MEGA

West's ex-assistant also claims he throttled her infront of Censori who was "unfazed" by incident.

The former OnlyFans model and Instagram star claims she was mistreated by the rapper while working for him and in the months after - including allegations he raped and drugged her at a party hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs.

West has previously denied all her claims labelling the allegations as "baseless".

Pisciotta - who was West's Chief of Staff at his company Yeezy, working for him from 2021 to 2022 - first sued him back in June.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west drugs shock rappers ex staffer milo yiannopoulosjpg kanye west
Source: MEGA

West allegedly wanted to have sex with Censori's mom - while his wife watched.

Article continues below advertisement

But a fresh 86-page filing with an LA court has revealed a raft of new claims, including details about West's alleged sexual desires - and Censori's involvement.

The lawsuit reveals shortly after she stopped working for West in November 2022 Pisciotta met the rapper and Censori - who were not married at the time - at a Post Malone concert in California.

Pisciotta claims in the docs her ex-boss allegedly grabbed her by the throat and put his tongue into her ear during the brief interaction.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west bianca censori divorce rumors split weeks ago
Source: MEGA

West and Censori were recently accused of staging a "fake-up" to promote his new album.

Article continues below advertisement

The former personal assistant alleges West said: "I always knew what I would do to you if I ever saw you again."

Pisciotta claims Censori watched on "unfazed" as she stood directly next to the pair.

The model alleges in the lawsuit Censori was used to how West was acting, claiming the Australian would consensually participate in "twisted and bizarre sexual behavior, fantasy and foreplay that resembled the actions" of West on her at the concert

The court filings also allege that West would host a "sex-party" on several occasions where Censori would often attend.

Article continues below advertisement

It also claims Censori was seen as an "on call sex party participant/employee", according to Pisciotta.

RadarOnline.com revealed last weekend another section of the lawsuit alleges how West told Censori he wanted to have sex with her mom, according to Pisciotta.

West allegedly messaged Censori, 29, on September 28, 2022, saying he wanted to be intimate with her mother, Alexandra, who was visiting from Australia at the time.

MORE ON:
Kanye West

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye wests sex scandal rapper lawsuit wife bianca censori wanted mom
Source: MEGA

Censori married West in December 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Pisciotta also claimed her ex-boss showed her another message he planned to send to Censori in the same exchange - in which he clarified he wanted his girlfriend to "watch" him have sex with her mother.

RadarOnline.com also recently told how West has been accused of staging a "fake-up" his wife to create a "buzz" ahead of his new album release.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kanye West and Bianca Censori
Source: MEGA

West and Censori resorted to "faking break-up" as model's X-rated outfits lost "shock factor".

Article continues below advertisement

We told how the couple hoped "split" talk would spark headlines as their previous method of publicity, Censori's X-rated outfits, have started to wear thin because the general public are "no longer shocked" by her attire.

An insider told DailyMail.com: "They knew that, by doing this, it would create some buzz and make them relevant as he tries to promote his new album.

Article continues below advertisement

"They both know that people are just over them and that her naked outfits are not enough to keep people interested.

"Everyone has seen her naked now there is nothing to wonder about."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.