Kanye West's Model Wife, 29, Dragged Into His Latest Sex Shocker: Bianca Censori Accused of Participating in His 'Warped Fantasies' — and 'Saw Him Throttle Ex-Assistant'

The former OnlyFans model and Instagram star claims she was mistreated by the rapper while working for him and in the months after - including allegations he raped and drugged her at a party hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs.

West has previously denied all her claims labelling the allegations as "baseless".

Pisciotta - who was West's Chief of Staff at his company Yeezy, working for him from 2021 to 2022 - first sued him back in June.