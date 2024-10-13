Kanye West's Latest Sex Shocker: Rapper Hit By Lawsuit Claim He 'Told Wife Bianca Censori He Wanted to Have Sex With Her MOM — While She Watched'
Kanye West was accused of wanting to have sex with his wife Bianca Censori's mom while she watched.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Ye's former personal assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, exposed several alleged secrets surrounding the Heartless rapper in her sexual assault lawsuit against her ex-boss.
Lauren claims that West mistreated her while working for him, including allegations of rape and drugging at a party. She also revealed a number of inappropriate conversations the disgraced rapper had with her.
In her lawsuit, she revealed alleged text messages she was shown of West reportedly saying he wanted to bed his partners' mothers - something the former assistant claimed was an "obsession".
The model claims the text was between Ye and his then-girlfriend, who he later married in December 2022.
Kanye allegedly messaged Bianca, 29, on September 28, 2022, saying he wanted to have sex with her mother, Alexandra, who was visiting from Australia at the time.
Lauren also claimed her ex-boss showed her another message he planned to send to Bianca in the same exchange — in which he clarified he wanted his girlfriend to "watch" him have sex with her mother.
The lawsuit also claimed Bianca was seen as an "on-call sex party participant/employee".
Kanye's former assistant also detailed another strange incident involving one of his alleged "kinks". She claimed West sent her a message on September 13, 2022, where the rapper allegedly said he was "determined" to have sex with an "A-list fashion model" and her mother.
He also supposedly asked his assistant to ensure the woman modeled for his sunglasses campaign.
The court documents also mentioned several other concerning allegations regarding West's alleged behavior during the plaintiff's time working for the Yeezy rapper.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lauren claimed she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Kanye during a studio session with her former boss and Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
The filing said Pisciotta "could not recall and was certainly not aware that any kind of sexual assault had happened to her or her former client", and she was "more concerned" with whether she'd embarrassed herself in front of her client or West.
According to the complaint, it was only later that she learned of the alleged assault from West himself, who confessed to having "hooked up" with her that night.
The assault reportedly took place while West was still married to Kim Kardashian, whom he wed in 2014 and later divorced in 2022.
After less than two years of marriage, the Chicago rapper and his Kim Kardashian-lookalike wife are reportedly "calling it quits".
The divorce rumors follow months of allegations against Ye, who was accused of "controlling" Bianca, including dictating when she could speak and forcing her to wear provocative clothing in public.