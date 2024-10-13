Kanye West's Latest Sex Shocker: Rapper Hit By Lawsuit Claim He 'Told Wife Bianca Censori He Wanted to Have Sex With Her MOM — While She Watched'

Lauren claims that West mistreated her while working for him, including allegations of rape and drugging at a party. She also revealed a number of inappropriate conversations the disgraced rapper had with her.

In her lawsuit, she revealed alleged text messages she was shown of West reportedly saying he wanted to bed his partners' mothers - something the former assistant claimed was an "obsession".

The model claims the text was between Ye and his then-girlfriend, who he later married in December 2022.

Kanye allegedly messaged Bianca, 29, on September 28, 2022, saying he wanted to have sex with her mother, Alexandra, who was visiting from Australia at the time.

Lauren also claimed her ex-boss showed her another message he planned to send to Bianca in the same exchange — in which he clarified he wanted his girlfriend to "watch" him have sex with her mother.