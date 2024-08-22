Kanye West's Wife's Killer Ex-Heroin Dealer Uncle Drags Family Into Supreme Court Fight Over $135K 'Theft'
The ex-heroin dealer uncle of Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori is suing Censori's family in an attempt to regain $135,000 they allegedly "stole".
RadarOnline.com can reveal Tony Campana plans to take the lawsuit all the way to the Supreme Court.
Sources say Campana, formerly known as Eris Censori, is going after his sister Elenia because she allegedly dipped into the trust set up for him in order to pay her legal fees from a prior lawsuit.
Campana, also known as Melbourne’s Al Capone, claims his sister "engaged in equitable fraud" when he was allegedly the sole beneficiary of the trust.
Sources say Campana claims he has suffered loss and damages.
As of Thursday, no official court date has been set.
The renewed sibling infighting comes nearly one year after Campana won a lawsuit finding Elenia withheld property from him while utilizing a constructive trust in 2005.
Despite claiming to be the property's rightful owner, Elenia was ordered by the court to transfer the property to her brother and pay him $182,097 in rent she accrued after renting out the property in 2016.
Justice Michael McDonald, who presided over the case, rejected Elenia's assertion the property was hers by saying it was "quite implausible" for her to have saved such an amount as a single mother and cleaner.
Elenia attempted to refute the statement by saying she lent tens of thousands of dollars to her brother – including $40,000 in cash – which she stored behind a bookshelf in her home.
Sources say Elenia was "scared" to bring up the fact Campana owed her money.
She said: "Eris is not a person you can say no to. He can be intimidating."
- 'Lowest of the Low': Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Eviscerated for Making Appearance at Donald Trump's L.A. Rally
- Kanye West Facing Drugs Claim: Ex-Staffer Says He Has Proof Dentist to Stars Has Grill-Wearing Rapper Hooked on Laughing Gas
- Kim Kardashian Launches Dramatic Intervention to Stop Children Spending Time With Their Dad Kanye: 'No Longer a Healthy Environment'
Elenia has maintained she never signed a trust deed or declared a trust over the property.
When asked to present a copy to the court, Campana stated both his copy and the one signed by the law firm had been destroyed in a fire in April 2014.
Despite the lack of hard evidence, Campana told the court he sought to apply for building permits for two properties but was told new building laws at the time were limiting permits to owner-builders to just one every three years.
To get around the law, Campana told the court he transferred the title of one of the properties to his sister.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Bianca Censori and her husband Kanye West were recently pictured attending a political rally for Donald Trump amid the Censori family's ongoing legal problems.
The disgraced rapper and the former Australian model were spotted on Saturday pulling up to the former president's Los Angeles rally in a Tesla Cybertruck.
In a clip shared to X, several supporters of the president were seen waving flags and swarming the vehicle.
At one point, one person called out: "Oh, it’s Kanye! What the h---?"
West, who has been a staunch supporter of Trump in the past, donned a white hoodie and sunglasses while Bianca wore a cream-colored top with a grey undershirt and her hair slicked back.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.