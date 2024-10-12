Kanye West Accused of Drugging and Sexually Assaulting OnlyFans Model Ex-Assistant at Sean 'Diddy' Combs Studio Session

Pisciotta claims that West ordered a drink for her. She allegedly felt disoriented and lost control of her body and speech.

The next morning, she experienced illness and immense shame, with unclear recollections of the events during the studio session.

The filing said Pisciotta "could not recall and was certainly not aware that any kind of sexual assault had happened to her or her former client", and she was "more concerned" with whether she'd embarrassed herself in front of her client or West.

According to the complaint, it was only later that she learned of the alleged assault from West himself, who confessed to having "hooked up" with her that night.

The assault reportedly took place while West was still married to Kim Kardashian, whom he wed in 2014 and later divorced in 2022.