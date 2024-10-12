Kanye West Accused of Drugging and Sexually Assaulting OnlyFans Model Ex-Assistant at Sean 'Diddy' Combs Studio Session
Kanye West's ex-assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, claims she was drugged and sexually assaulted during a studio session with her former boss and Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the incident reportedly occurred in Santa Monica, California, where the model was allegedly given a drink "laced with an unidentified drug".
Pisciotta claims that West ordered a drink for her. She allegedly felt disoriented and lost control of her body and speech.
The next morning, she experienced illness and immense shame, with unclear recollections of the events during the studio session.
The filing said Pisciotta "could not recall and was certainly not aware that any kind of sexual assault had happened to her or her former client", and she was "more concerned" with whether she'd embarrassed herself in front of her client or West.
According to the complaint, it was only later that she learned of the alleged assault from West himself, who confessed to having "hooked up" with her that night.
The assault reportedly took place while West was still married to Kim Kardashian, whom he wed in 2014 and later divorced in 2022.
The ex-assistant felt "disgusted and numb" by West's alleged revelation and said she knew in that moment she had to quit working for the Heartless rapper.
In her lawsuit, she claimed she had to be "extremely careful" in the way she distanced herself as she believed she would be "silenced, blacklisted and retaliated against".
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Spotted for the First Time Since Settling Abuse Lawsuit Burying His Head in His Hands
- Cassie Accuses Diddy of Throwing Hanger at Her Ex-BFF, Paying Settlement to Avoid Lawsuit
- REVEALED: Diddy’s Ex Gina Huynh Accused Rapper of Stomping On Her Stomach, Punching Her —Years Before Cassie Filed Her Bombshell Lawsuit
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Pisciotta, who previously sued West for sexual harassment and wrongful termination, claimed she quit her position as his assistant due to the uncomfortable work environment following the incident.
She alleged she was fired shortly thereafter and never received $3 million in owed severance pay.
According to the lawsuit obtained by Page Six, Pisciotta stated that she received vulgar texts from West, including explicit desires for sexual activities, along with intimate photos of Yeezy employees from the rapper.
West's lawyers have refuted Pisciotta's allegations, labeling them as baseless and accusing her of pursuing West sexually for personal gain.
The attorneys also claimed that Pisciotta then blackmailed West when "her advances were rejected".
They claimed that Pisciotta attempted to destroy evidence contradicting her claims by stealing West's cell phone before her termination. The attorneys cited her unprofessional conduct and unreasonable demands as reasons for her dismissal.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.