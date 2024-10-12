Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kanye West

Kanye West Accused of Drugging and Sexually Assaulting OnlyFans Model Ex-Assistant at Sean 'Diddy' Combs Studio Session

Composite photo of Kanye West and Lauren Pisciotta
Source: MEGA; @laurenpisciotta/Instagram

Kanye West allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted a woman named Lauren Pisciotta

By:

Oct. 12 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Kanye West's ex-assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, claims she was drugged and sexually assaulted during a studio session with her former boss and Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the incident reportedly occurred in Santa Monica, California, where the model was allegedly given a drink "laced with an unidentified drug".

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west drugging sexually assaulting onlyfans model sean diddy combs
Source: MEGA; @laurenpisciotta/Instagram

The assault allegedly took place at a studio session West “co-hosted” with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Pisciotta claims that West ordered a drink for her. She allegedly felt disoriented and lost control of her body and speech.

The next morning, she experienced illness and immense shame, with unclear recollections of the events during the studio session.

The filing said Pisciotta "could not recall and was certainly not aware that any kind of sexual assault had happened to her or her former client", and she was "more concerned" with whether she'd embarrassed herself in front of her client or West.

According to the complaint, it was only later that she learned of the alleged assault from West himself, who confessed to having "hooked up" with her that night.

The assault reportedly took place while West was still married to Kim Kardashian, whom he wed in 2014 and later divorced in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west drugging sexually assaulting onlyfans model sean diddy combs
Source: MEGA; @laurenpisciotta/Instagram

Pisciotta once worked for West as his assistant.

Article continues below advertisement

The ex-assistant felt "disgusted and numb" by West's alleged revelation and said she knew in that moment she had to quit working for the Heartless rapper.

In her lawsuit, she claimed she had to be "extremely careful" in the way she distanced herself as she believed she would be "silenced, blacklisted and retaliated against".

MORE ON:
Kanye West

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west drugging sexually assaulting onlyfans model sean diddy combs
Source: MEGA

West allegedly confessed to having 'hooked up' with Pisciotta.

Article continues below advertisement

Pisciotta, who previously sued West for sexual harassment and wrongful termination, claimed she quit her position as his assistant due to the uncomfortable work environment following the incident.

She alleged she was fired shortly thereafter and never received $3 million in owed severance pay.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west drugging sexually assaulting onlyfans model sean diddy combs
Source: MEGA

West is denying the allegations against him.

According to the lawsuit obtained by Page Six, Pisciotta stated that she received vulgar texts from West, including explicit desires for sexual activities, along with intimate photos of Yeezy employees from the rapper.

West's lawyers have refuted Pisciotta's allegations, labeling them as baseless and accusing her of pursuing West sexually for personal gain.

The attorneys also claimed that Pisciotta then blackmailed West when "her advances were rejected".

They claimed that Pisciotta attempted to destroy evidence contradicting her claims by stealing West's cell phone before her termination. The attorneys cited her unprofessional conduct and unreasonable demands as reasons for her dismissal.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.