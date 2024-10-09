Garth Brooks’ Rape Case Sexts Accusation: Country Star’s Sexual Assault Accuser Says He Used Burner Phone to Send Her X-Rated Messages
Garth Brooks' accuser has submitted into evidence a "sexually explicit" text message he allegedly once sent her.
The lawsuit against the country music singer alleged he pressured the plaintiff to participate in sexting and sexually harassed her by sharing explicit content, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to the lawsuit filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court, the incidents of assault and harassment took place in 2019. The complaint further claimed how after the assault, Brooks continued to make crude comments about his sexual fantasies regarding the victim and groped her inappropriately against her will.
Brooks allegedly deleted incriminating text messages sent to the plaintiff, known only as "Jane Roe," indicating that he was fully aware of his actions and attempted to conceal evidence.
Roe shared a screenshot of an alleged text conversation she had with the singer.
The start of her messages were redacted, but the screenshot included her text that read: "And that huge stick you carry! Roo-sevelt!!"
Garth responded: "I'll take that nickname," followed by a laughing face and double heart emoji.
He added: "Thank you. I love you," along with several red heart emojis.
- Hotel 'Rape', 'Deleted Text Messages' and Blackmail Claims: Inside the VERY Tangled Garth Brooks Sexual Assault Case He's Branded Blackmail
- Country Giant Garth Brooks Accused of Rape and Sexual Assault at Home and Hotel in Shocking Lawsuit Filed By His Ex-Stylist
- Garth Brooks Rape Case 'Set to Explode': 'Jane Roe' Sex Assault Accuser Rages Country Star Is 'Desperate' to Stop 'Millions of Fans Learning Horrors'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
The lawsuit claimed the two-time Grammy winner used a burner phone and sometimes would use different email addresses to communicate with her.
She claimed he would tell her ahead of time if he would be sending her messages under a different name.
The plaintiff wrote: "Although (Brooks) deleted everything on (Doe's) phone, he did not, and some texts remain, including those in which he encouraged (Doe) to speak in a sexualized manner to him, such as this message referring to his 'huge stick.'"
In response to the lawsuit, Brooks vehemently denied the allegations and claimed they were attempts at extortion and character defamation.
When he spoke out, he also revealed legal action was taken to counter the threats he was receiving.
He told outlets: "For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money."
He emphasized his commitment to upholding his integrity and refuted the image painted by the allegations. However, neither he nor his lawyers have commented on the new text message screenshots obtained by InTouch.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.