Halle Berry's Extortion Court Drama: 'Catwoman' Star 'Fears Conspiracy With Ex To Release Compromising Photos'

Halle Berry is suing to stop her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez, from allegedly spying on her in their ugly custody battle.

Sources tell RadarOnline.com the actress fears a former employee conspired with Martinez to secretly snap compromising photos of her in an elaborate extortion scheme.

The Monster's Ball Oscar-winner and French actor, both 58, are locked in a prolonged legal war in which Berry has accused Martinez of violating their co-parenting agreement in multiple ways. She said he skipped out on therapy sessions for their son, Maceo, and accused her ex of trying to turn the 10-year-old against her.