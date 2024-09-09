Your tip
Biden's Astonishing Vacation Total Revealed — Prez Took 48 Years Worth of Leave in 4-Year Term

Photo of Dr. Jill Biden, President Joe Biden.
Source: @RNCResearch/X

Joe Biden has reportedly spent 40% of his presidency on vacation.

By:

Sept. 9 2024, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

President Joe Biden faced backlash after he was spotted on yet another vacation.

Since taking office nearly four years ago, the Democrat president has reportedly taken 532 vacation days. Compared to the average working American, who receives around 11 days off per year, Biden has taken 48 years worth of vacation days, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Joe and Jill Biden.
Source: @RNCResearch/X

Biden was called out for having 'his 16th straight day on vacation' in a social media post.

The Republican National Committee called out Biden, 81, for being on "his 16th straight day on vacation" in a social media post, which featured a video of the 81-year-old lounging in the sun in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

According to data complied by the RNC, Biden "has spent a total of 532 days (40.3% of his presidency) on vacation."

joe biden vacation days revealed
Source: @RNCResearch/X

Data compiled by RNC Research estimated Biden has spent 48 years on vacation while in office when compared to the average working American's leave.

In the video shared by the RNC X account, the 81-year-old is seen sitting in a beach chair next to First Lady Jill. He donned his signature aviator sunglasses, a black baseball cap and a black t-shirt.

His extended break away from the White House comes after he was spotted at Rehoboth beach in early August.

Former members of Donald Trump's cabinet slammed Biden for taking so many vacation days while the "world is on fire".

joe biden vacation days revealed
Source: MEGA

Former Trump White House officials slammed Biden for lounging on the beach while the 'world is on fire'.

Joe Biden
According to the New York Post, Mark Paoletta, general counsel for the Trump White House, said: "The image of Biden fast asleep and lying flat on his back in his chair at the beach while America and the world is on fire will define the Biden presidency.

"Inflation has been out of control; prices still way too high; our border overrun with millions of illegal aliens committing violent crimes on our citizens; the world in a perilous state; and all Biden wants to do is go on vacation and check out — for more than 530 days."

joe biden vacation days revealed
Source: MEGA

A spokesperson for the White House insisted Biden 'works hard' and has taken 'fewer vacation days' than other presidents.

Online, social media critics ridiculed Biden for jetting off to the beach so often.

One user commented: "Biden's 16th day on the beach while the country's in turmoil? That’s 532 days on vacation—40% of his presidency! Seriously, who's running the country while he's working on his tan?"

Another wrote: "They attacked Trump for golfing sometimes and Trump didn't take a salary. Biden's getting paid to sleep on the beach."

A third mocked: "He's in that period like when you put your two weeks notice in. The first Monday you are ready to make an efficient professional transition, by Wednesday you give zero f---- how the transition goes."

Since announcing he would not seek re-election – and subsequently endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nominee – Biden has taken a step away from the public eye.

Though he has pulled back on public appearances, his team insisted he's still hard at work, even from the beach.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates fired back at naysayers: "It's not a surprise that the same geniuses who attack President Biden for petting hero dogs and liking ice cream can't count, but he has taken fewer vacation days than the modern average for presidents and works hard every day, wherever he is."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

