Rachel Zoe Marriage Drama: 'Solo Summer' Sparks Divorce Rumors — as Husband Rodger Is Spotted in Aspen With ANOTHER Woman

Rachel Zoe's fans are growing increasingly suspicious that her 26-year marriage may be on the rocks.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the rumor mill began to churn when Zoe's husband, Rodger Berman, all but disappeared from the fashion maven's social media posts.

Further fueling whispers of a possible split, Berman, the co-CEO of Rachel Zoe, Inc., was reportedly spotted out with another woman recently.

Zoe, 53, has been posting periodically as she summers in the Hamptons, getting dolled up for glamorous get-togethers and enjoying trips to the beach with her kids. She and Berman, 55, share sons Kaius, 10, and Skyler, 13.