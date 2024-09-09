Rachel Zoe Marriage Drama: 'Solo Summer' Sparks Divorce Rumors — as Husband Rodger Is Spotted in Aspen With ANOTHER Woman
Rachel Zoe's fans are growing increasingly suspicious that her 26-year marriage may be on the rocks.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the rumor mill began to churn when Zoe's husband, Rodger Berman, all but disappeared from the fashion maven's social media posts.
Further fueling whispers of a possible split, Berman, the co-CEO of Rachel Zoe, Inc., was reportedly spotted out with another woman recently.
Zoe, 53, has been posting periodically as she summers in the Hamptons, getting dolled up for glamorous get-togethers and enjoying trips to the beach with her kids. She and Berman, 55, share sons Kaius, 10, and Skyler, 13.
Noticeably absent from these posts, however, is Zoe's husband, who hasn't appeared on her pages in months. Even in photos from her birthday celebration a week ago, Berman was nowhere to be seen, leading commenters to wonder whether there was trouble brewing behind the scenes.
The mom of two also shared a video of herself blowing out candles with her sons by her side at a beachfront restaurant, and wrote in the caption: "Closed out Summer in a favorite place by the ocean with my angels 👼 by my side for love and birthday hugs and wishes. I am the luckiest and the most grateful."
Questions about Rodger's whereabouts filled the comments.
Amid the divorce speculation, a source told gossip outlet Deuxmoi that Berman was seen with an unidentified woman a few weeks ago in Aspen — thousands of miles away from the Hamptons. We reached out to Zoe's reps for comment.
The last time she mentioned her husband in an Instagram post was on Father's Day, when she shared a photo of the entrepreneur and their boys alongside the caption: "Happy Father’s Day to our ❤️ @rbermanus one of the best to ever do it. Our boys are the luckiest and we are so grateful for you."
Zoe and Berman began dating in 1991 and tied the knot seven years later.
On their anniversary in February, she captioned a montage of the couple: "What a wild ride it’s been for 26 years of marriage with my @rbermanus 💘 . I was your very young bride and you have told me every day since that I am the most beautiful woman in any room or in the world every day since."
Her post continued: "Well they say love is blind and I’m so here for that 33 years together later. I can say life with us is never boring and ever changing but I wouldn’t want to be on this rollercoaster of life with anyone else ever. Happiest Anniversary with love from your much much younger wife. I love you beyond and forever."
The star of Bravo's cancelled The Rachel Zoe Project has been prioritizing motherhood over her career in recent years.
A source told RadarOnline.com in 2014: “The transformation has been a slow but profound one and it is definitely sticking. Rachel is an awesome mother and has really grown into it with grace and flair, but something had to give, which is why she axed her reality show – and she’s very glad she did.”
Zoe, who has dressed celebrities like Nicole Richie and Lindsay Lohan, reportedly felt she was spreading herself too thin trying to juggle parenting and work as she took a step back from the limelight.
She still runs her line, the Rachel Zoe Collection, but the insider said she was "tired of being a famous face" and decided to "double down on her fashion expertise and her so-so selling line."
