Nancy Pelosi's 'Blackmail' of Biden Revealed: How Former House Speaker Made a 'Saturday Night Massacre' Call That Ended Joe's Presidency

A ruthless phone call from Nancy Pelosi to President Joe Biden may have been the final straw that caused the 46th president to drop out of the 2024 election, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a recent report, the former House Speaker gave Biden, 81, an ultimatum while the sitting president was holed up in his Delaware home recovering from COVID – drop out, or she would join the voices publicly trashing him.

An insider on Capitol Hill exclusively told us: "Pelosi threatening Biden if he did not withdraw from the race is akin to blackmail."