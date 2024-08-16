Your tip
Nancy Pelosi's 'Blackmail' of Biden Revealed: How Former House Speaker Made a 'Saturday Night Massacre' Call That Ended Joe's Presidency

Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Nancy Pelosi reportedly issued the final ultimatum which led to President Biden dropping out of the 2024 Presidential race.

Aug. 16 2024, Published 3:02 p.m. ET

A ruthless phone call from Nancy Pelosi to President Joe Biden may have been the final straw that caused the 46th president to drop out of the 2024 election, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a recent report, the former House Speaker gave Biden, 81, an ultimatum while the sitting president was holed up in his Delaware home recovering from COVID – drop out, or she would join the voices publicly trashing him.

An insider on Capitol Hill exclusively told us: "Pelosi threatening Biden if he did not withdraw from the race is akin to blackmail."

Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

The former House Speaker (left) and the 46th president have been political allies for decades now, but Pelosi admitted the two weren't on speaking terms after he conceded the race.

Our source dubbed Pelosi's threat a "modern-day Saturday Night Massacre", referencing the onslaught of resignations during the Nixon administration's Watergate scandal in which officials decided to step down rather than fire special prosecutor Archibald Cox for his subpoena of the president.

The source also called the reported call a "ruthless and swift execution orchestrated at the highest levels in the corridors of power".

Nancy Pelosi
Source: MEGA

Our insider equated Pelosi's alleged ultimatum with Biden to the Nixon-era "Saturday Night Massacre".

The newly published report from the Daily Mail claimed Pelosi, 84, didn't come to the conversation empty handed – Biden's friend of 50 years threatened to release poll figures showcasing the evidence the aging president would not be able to stand against Donald Trump in the upcoming election.

White House officials denied the phone call took place, as did Pelosi.

Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Pelosi shut down claims she led the "pressure campaign" to get Biden to step down.

MORE ON:
Nancy Pelosi
In an August 4 interview with CBS's Lesley Stahl, the anchor said: "It's been very well-reported that you were the leader of a pressure campaign (to convince Biden to step aside)?"

Pelosi replied: "No, I wasn't the leader of any pressure (campaign). Let me say things that I didn't do: I didn't call one person."

The politician did, however, imply there was a rift between her and Biden following the president's announcement to drop out, telling the New Yorker she was "pray(ing)" their friendship would survive.

She further revealed the two haven't spoken since Biden dropped out of the race, telling the magazine she was "los(ing) sleep on" the silence between them.

Nancy Pelosi
Source: MEGA

Pelosi said she has been losing sleep as the silence between her and President Biden grows each day.

Pelosi isn't the only Democrat to voice concerns over Biden's efficacy in the race — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffrie also expressed worry for the sitting president.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biden announced he was conceding the race in a statement released July 21. Soon after his announcement, the president endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris, who garnered quick support from the Democratic Party after stepping up to the plate, will go head-to-head on the debate stage with Trump on September 10.

