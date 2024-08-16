'Disappearance' of Trump Shooter's Body Sparks 'Cover-Up' Fury: Congressman Rages FBI Secretly Destroyed Thomas Crooks' Corpse Days After Assassination Attempt

Rep Clay Higgins, a Louisiana Republican appointed to Congress' bipartisan task force reviewing the Trump assassination attempt, says he tried to view 20-year-old Crooks' body on August 5 as part of a personal probe into how he managed to rattle off a barrage of shots at Trump and his supporters at a July 13 MAGA rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

In a 'Preliminary Investigative Report' submitted to Congress and seen by RadarOnline.com, the ex-police captain blasted: "The FBI released the crime scene after just three days, much to everyone's surprise.

"I interviewed several First Responders who expressed everything from surprise to dismay to suspicion regarding the fact that the FBI released the crime scene so early after July 13.

"It should be noted that the FBI was fully aware of the fact that Congress would be investigating July 13.

"The FBI does not exist in a vacuum. They had to know that releasing the July 13 crime scene would injure the immediate observations of any following investigation.

"The FBI cleaned up biological evidence from the crime scene, which is unheard of. Cops don't do that, ever."