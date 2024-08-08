WATCH: Biden Says If Trump Loses the Election ‘I’m Not Confident’ There Will Be a Peaceful Transfer of Power
In his first interview since stepping down as the Democratic presidential nominee, President Joe Biden said he doesn’t believe Republican nominee and former president Donald Trump will accept the results if he loses the election on Nov. 5, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
When asked if he believed there would be a peaceful transfer of power if Vice President Kamala Harris wins the White House, Biden said: “I'm not confident at all.”
He added: “He means what he says. We don't take him seriously. He means it. All this stuff about if we lose there'd be a bloodbath.”
Biden was referencing comments made during a March rally in Ohio, when Trump, 78, said: “We’re going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those guys if I get elected."
He then continued: “Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole – that’s gonna be the least of it. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country.”
In response, Biden wrote on X: “It’s clear this guy wants another January 6. But the American people are going to give him another resounding electoral defeat this November.”
Trump pushed on social media, writing: "The Fake News Media, and their Democrat Partners in the destruction of our Nation, pretended to be shocked at my use of the word BLOODBATH, even though they fully understood that I was simply referring to imports allowed by Crooked Joe Biden, which are killing the automobile industry.”
Biden, 81, made his latest comments during an interview with CBS’ Robert Costa on Wednesday. The snippet was released ahead of the full interview which will air this weekend on CBS Sunday Morning.
Initially, Biden said he didn’t believe there would be a peaceful transfer of power if Trump wins, but then quickly corrected himself to say if Trump loses.
He went on to say: “You can’t love your country only when you win.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biden officially announced on July 21 he would no longer seek reelection for the country’s highest office, and he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place.
The Covid-stricken president took to his official X account to announce his exit after a string of disasters, including a shambolic presidential debate performance against Trump, as well as a string of memory lapses during public addresses, savage attacks by ex-backers such as George Clooney and fears over his physical and mental capabilities to serve.
Harris announced on Tuesday that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz would be her vice-presidential running mate.
