WATCH: Biden Says If Trump Loses the Election ‘I’m Not Confident’ There Will Be a Peaceful Transfer of Power

In his first interview since stepping down as the Democratic presidential nominee, President Joe Biden said he doesn’t believe Republican nominee and former president Donald Trump will accept the results if he loses the election on Nov. 5, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

When asked if he believed there would be a peaceful transfer of power if Vice President Kamala Harris wins the White House, Biden said: “I'm not confident at all.”

He added: “He means what he says. We don't take him seriously. He means it. All this stuff about if we lose there'd be a bloodbath.”