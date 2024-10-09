Garth Brooks Facing 'Full-Scale Cancellation': Country Icon Getting Song Axed From Chat Show 'Beginning of End' For Rape-Accused Singer
A cover of Garth Brooks' song, Friends in Low Places, was pulled from a country music special on The Late Late Show.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the heads of the network decided to scrap the performance after news broke about the sexual assault lawsuit filed by the singer's ex-makeup artist.
The annual special was pre-recorded on Thursday, October 3, before the broadcast to accommodate performers who had live concerts around the country on Friday.
Singer Michael English performed the song in the dress rehearsal, but as reports began to emerge that Brooks had been accused in a US court of rape, sexual assault and battery, the performance was "canceled".
A source told RadarOnline.com: "This song being dropped is just the beginning of the end for Garth.
"He's spent years at the top, but no TV network or streamer wants the sniff of scandal these days with all the 'wokery' and 'cancel culture' around.
"Besides his reputation lying in tatters depending on how this case plays out, this could really hurt him where it hurts – in the wallet."
Lawyers representing the woman, identified as "Jane Roe," filed a lawsuit claiming she was subjected to rape and sexual misconduct by Brooks during her employment as his hairstylist and make-up artist.
Allegations of inappropriate behavior, including repeated groping and explicit comments, have further tainted the singer's reputation.
Brooks vehemently denied the accusations, calling the lawsuit an act of "extortion and defamation".
He defended himself against the claims, stating: "For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales."
The lawsuit detailed a distressing incident in May 2019 when Brooks allegedly forced the woman to share a hotel suite with him during a Grammy tribute event in Los Angeles. The plaintiff claimed Brooks later assaulted her in the hotel room, an accusation the award-winning singer vehemently denied.
Brooks filed a pre-emptive lawsuit in Mississippi.
In his lawsuit against Roe, he claimed she worked with him as an independent contractor for 15 years until May 2020, when she moved from Tennessee to Mississippi.
Brooks said he agreed to help her when she ran into financial difficulties out of "loyalty, friendship, and a desire to improve [Roe's] condition" but claimed she demanded more, including a salaried position and medical benefits.
The two-time Grammy winner said he did not agree to her terms and claimed she threatened him with "false and outrageous" allegations of sexual misconduct from years ago.
