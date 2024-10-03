Country Giant Garth Brooks Accused of Rape and Sexual Assault at Home and Hotel in SECOND Shocking Lawsuit Filed By His Ex-Stylist

The lawsuit, filed on Thursday, October 3, alleges Brooks subjected Doe to traumatic experiences, including sending lewd text messages, groping her breasts, and exposing himself on multiple occasions.

Doe claims the trauma she endured was so severe that she contemplated suicide.

The federal suit was submitted anonymously, describing the plaintiff only as a "celebrity and public figure who resides in Tennessee".

In response, the singer denied the allegations of extortion and defamation, stating that the woman's claims were made with malicious intent.