Country Giant Garth Brooks Accused of Rape and Sexual Assault at Home and Hotel in SECOND Shocking Lawsuit Filed By His Ex-Stylist
Garth Brooks was accused of rape and sexual assault.
RadarOnline.com can reveal a hair and makeup artist identified as Jane Doe had filed a lawsuit against the award winning country music singer.
The lawsuit, filed on Thursday, October 3, alleges Brooks subjected Doe to traumatic experiences, including sending lewd text messages, groping her breasts, and exposing himself on multiple occasions.
Doe claims the trauma she endured was so severe that she contemplated suicide.
The federal suit was submitted anonymously, describing the plaintiff only as a "celebrity and public figure who resides in Tennessee".
In response, the singer denied the allegations of extortion and defamation, stating that the woman's claims were made with malicious intent.
The suit was filed after a preemptive legal move by the Grammy winner, who filed his own lawsuit against the woman in federal court in Mississippi last month.
Brooks' suit alleges the woman threatened to tarnish Brooks' reputation unless he paid her a substantial sum.
The complaint states: "Defendant's allegations are not true.
"Defendant's publication of these false allegations was not privileged but was made with malice, ill will, and for the improper purpose of extorting an unwarranted payment from Plaintiff."
The disturbing details outlined in the lawsuit paint a grim picture of the events that transpired between the woman and Brooks – from an incident at his home where he allegedly exposed himself and forced her to touch him inappropriately to a violent rape in a hotel room during a Grammy tribute in Los Angeles.
Doe claims that Brooks frequently made inappropriate remarks, sent explicit messages, and pressured her into compromising situations.
The woman, represented by Douglas Wigdor, has taken legal action under the state Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act.
She aims to obtain an injunction against the alleged extortionate behavior and seeks compensatory damages for the harm caused.
Wigdor has a track record of handling high-profile cases related to sexual misconduct, including those against Harvey Weinstein and Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
According to Variety, the woman's association with Brooks dates back to 2017, when she began working for him as a makeup artist.
Despite the traumatic incidents she claims to have endured, she continued to work for him due to financial constraints.
The lawsuit delves into specifics of the assaults, highlighting a pattern of abuse and intimidation that the woman allegedly faced over the years.
