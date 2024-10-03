Inside John Amos' Twisted Family Feud As Devastated Daughter Posts Series of Heartbreaking Messages After 'Secret Cremation' of 'Good Times' Star
In the last year of his life, beloved actor John Amos faced a family drama that took a toll on his children's relationships with each other.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the feud between his daughter Shannon and son Kelly Christopher "K.C." escalated with serious accusations of elder abuse, arrests, and investigations.
A day after the beloved TV actor's death, Shannon took to Instagram and wrote: "We are devastated and left with many questions about how this happened 45 days ago, learning about it through the media like so many of you."
She continued: "This should be a time of honoring and celebrating his life, yet we are struggling to navigate the wave of emotions and uncertainties surrounding his passing. Still, there is some semblance of peace in knowing my father is finally free. My family and I deeply appreciate the outpouring of love, calls, and texts. Please continue to hold our family in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you."
The conflict between John's kids began when Shannon voiced her concerns about her father's well-being and created a GoFundMe page to support him in June 2023. She alleged her brother K.C. was abusing John while in his care, sparking investigations into the actor's welfare.
She wrote: "The past two weeks shattered our world. My dad, a victim of elder abuse and financial exploitation. We are collaborating with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and local authorities, determined to bring the perpetrators to justice. Legal assistance is crucial to ensure their prosecution and protect my father's future. His home, stripped bare, necessitates a safe space for his return."
Despite the turmoil, the Roots actor insisted he was being properly cared for by K.C. and maintained that love still existed between his children.
An elder abuse investigation was initiated in Colorado following Shannon's claims, with authorities taking the allegations seriously.
John, later accused by his daughter of abuse, denied the allegations and assured fans of his safety in a video post shared by K.C.
K.C.'s arrest in July 2023, after threatening messages to Shannon, added fuel to the already tense situation, leading to more public statements from Shannon advocating for her father's well-being.
She claimed K.C. has bipolar disorder, and she "fears that he may carry out threats from messages sent through text and is in fear for her life".
Shannon told police K.C. believed she hired a person to kill him, and he was retaliating because he thought his life was in danger.
John's daughter told People: "My family and I continue to advocate and fight for the proper care of my father. I am pleased that Kelly is being held accountable for his actions, which have put my father's health at risk, and look forward to resolving this matter in private with the proper authorities."
The family rift continued even after John's passing, with Shannon expressing that she learned about her father's death through the media.
Despite the turmoil, John and K.C. planned to release a documentary on the actor's life and legacy, shedding light on his 50-year career and patriarchal figure status.
The LAPD closed an elder abuse investigation in April 2024 due to a lack of evidence following new allegations made by Shannon to Adult Protective Services.
