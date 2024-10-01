Beloved 'Good Times' Actor John Amos Dead Aged 84 – With His Heartbroken Son Hailing His 'Heart of Gold'
John Amos, the beloved TV dad from the sitcom Good Times, has died at 84 years old.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Emmy-nominated actor passed away last month from natural causes.
Amos rose to household fame with his portrayal of Weatherman Gordy on The Mary Tyler Moore Show from 1970 to 1973 before landing his role as James Evans Sr. on Good Times.
In 1976, at the end of Good Times' third season, executive producer Norman Lear fired Amos from the show and wrote him off of the sitcom by killing off his character.
Amos – who candidly critiqued the show for perpetuating stereotypes – quickly landed his next job playing Kunta Kinte on Roots in 1977, a role he called career-vindicating that also earned him an Emmy nomination.
During his five-decade-long career, he made appearances on TV shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Hunter, and Netflix's The Ranch as well as films including Coming to America and Die Hard 2.
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Amos' son, K.C., confirmed the news of his death on Tuesday, telling The Hollywood Reporter the actor died on August 21 in Los Angeles.
He said in a statement: "With deep sadness, I announce that my father has transitioned.
"He had a heart of gold, and was beloved worldwide. Many regarded him as their TV father. He lived a full life, and his work on screen will keep his legacy alive."
Last June, as RadarOnline.com reported, Amos was admitted to a hospital in Tennessee, because, his rep said at the time, "his lower body was filling with fluid, all the way to his abdomen, and causing issues with his heart."
He was also embroiled in family drama as his daughter, Shannon, claimed her dad was a victim of "elder abuse" and "financial exploitation" while being cared for by her brother, K.C.
Amos denied Shannon's claims and police reportedly found no evidence to support her allegations.
Shannon started a GoFundMe to raise money for her dad's medical expenses, saying he was gravely ill and "fighting for his life". However, the actor spoke out shortly afterward, telling People: "To all of my fans, I want you to know that I am doing well. I am not in ICU, nor was I ever fighting for my life."
He added: "I want the GoFundMe campaign about me to stop immediately and the funds subsequently returned to those who made donations."
Shortly afterward, he posted an Instagram video to set the record straight, explaining from his Memphis hospital bed: "I'm not in the hospital as a result of anything that happened recently, other than the fact that about a month ago, I was hospitalized because I was suffering from water retention and a couple of other issues — all of which have been corrected, or at least addressed."
He added: "I'm very capable and I'm very confident in the doctors that I have here and the medical staff that my son has assembled all around me. So I feel very good about that."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.