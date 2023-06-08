'Good Times' Star John Amos NOT 'Fighting for His Life' in ICU, Denies Daughter's Shocking Elder Abuse Claims

John Amos' daughter has been seeking donations after revealing a heartbreaking update about her father, claiming the actor — whom she fondly described as America's Dad — is currently being hospitalized and has been the victim of "elder abuse" and "financial exploitation."

RadarOnline.com has learned in a shocking turn of events that the Coming to America star, 83, is NOT actually fighting for his life, nor was he the victim of elder abuse, and that's according to John himself.