Jimmy Carter's Niece Reveals Ex-President, 98, Is Eating & Talking In Hospice Care: 'He's Still Got Some Time'
Despite being in hospice care, ex-president Jimmy Carter, 98, is eating and talking, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Carter Foundation announced last week that following a series of brief hospital stays, Carter opted to spend his last days at home with his family. His niece updated his fans with the news over the weekend, revealing "he's still got some time" as tributes continue to pour in.
The Carter Center issued a statement on Twitter saying the former commander-in-chief "decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention."
According to his niece, LeAnne Smith, Carter has been in good spirits, eating and talking with visitors, including his beloved wife Rosalynn.
Smith even told Fox News Digital that on her way to interview with the outlet, she received a call from her aunt and uncle requesting a batch of broccoli and cheese soup.
"He had a good day... He's still got some time in him," Smith told the outlet on Sunday. "I just feel like it." Carter has been battling health issues for years.
Back in 2015, the Georgia Democrat was diagnosed with metastatic melanoma in his liver that spread to his brain.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Jimmy Carter's Family Heartbreak: Ex-President Was Grief-Stricken Over Grandson's Shocking Death Years Before Entering Hospice Care
- George H.W. Bush's Funeral Features Ex-President Guests, Emotional Eulogy By Son
- Ex-President Jimmy Carter Optimistic After Doctors Detect Cancer Growth On His Brain –– 'I've Had A Wonderful Life'
Carter announced to his church in 2019 that signs of cancer were no longer detected in brain scans. The former president underwent a treatment plan that included radiation treatments and Keytruda.
That same year, then-95-year-old Carter suffered a fall that required stitches. Nonetheless, the avid volunteer and his wife were seen the following day at a Habitat for Humanity project in Tennessee, where they volunteered their time and skills to help the less fortunate.
While the heroic display of resiliency was profound for the Georgia native's age at the time, it had become standard for Carter over the decades.
The Navy veteran became the 39th president in 1976 when he beat Gerald Ford in the bicentennial year election. While in office, Carter created the Department of Education and Department of Energy, in an attempt to form a more "competent and compassionate government."
Carter's single term was blighted by the oil crisis that plagued the nation and caused Americans to wait for hours in line for gas. Carter was subsequently voted out in favor of ex-actor Ronald Reagan in 1980.
While his time in the White House was short compared to other former presidents, his legacy was unique due to his enduring dedication to the community and global humanity, even after he left office.
Carter was the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his relentless commitment to peaceful solutions.