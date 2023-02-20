Jimmy Carter's Family Heartbreak: Ex-President Was Grief-Stricken Over Grandson's Shocking Death Years Before Entering Hospice Care
Jimmy Carter battled with grief after the unfathomable loss of his beloved grandson Jeremy in the years before his own health issues, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 98-year-old former commander-in-chief and oldest living U.S. president will live out his final days at home with hospice care where he will be surrounded by loved ones, his charity, The Carter Center, announced via Twitter on February 19.
Carter's plans to spend his remaining time with family come seven years after the shocking death of his grandson, Jeremy, who died suddenly after suffering a heart attack in front of his mother. She gave him CPR until paramedics came that fateful day.
Jeremy was only 28, and the middle child of Jeff and Annette Carter.
Jeff is the third of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter's four children.
After being rushed to the hospital, Jeremy's heart sadly stopped a second time and doctors attempted to resuscitate him.
A blog post shared by his brother Josh detailed how the medical staff tried for 10 minutes to save his life but warned the family he would likely be severely brain damaged.
"We told them to stop. They did," Josh wrote, announcing Jeremy died at 2 AM on December 20, 2015. "I cried as hard as I ever had. I kept it together until the doctor said stop. Not afterwards. None of us did."
The news also rocked Carter, who had just announced to the people in his life that he was free of brain cancer just weeks before.
"When [Jeremy] got ready to eat supper, he told his mother that he thought he would lie down awhile," a grief-stricken Carter shared about his grandson in Plains, Georgia. "When they went to see if he was OK, his heart quit beating."
Carter revealed he was devastated while speaking to attendees at Maranatha Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday school for years.
He described Jeremy as a "wonderful young man who we loved very much."
RadarOnline.com can reveal that a minister from the church praised Carter for taking the stand at such a vulnerable time, stating that he still managed to teach his class even though he was visibly "shaken."