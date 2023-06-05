Netflix's 'Bling Empire' Star Anna Shay Dies of Stroke at 62
Bling Empire star Anna Shay has died at 62-years-old, RadarOnline.com has learned. The reality television personality's family confirmed her passing in a statement shared on Monday, June 5.
“It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke," the statement obtained by People read.
"Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things," the statement continued. "Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten."
Shay, who was half-Japanese and half-Russian, is remembered by fans as a cast member in Netflix's hit reality show, Bling Empire, which centers around "wildly wealthy Asian and Asian-American fun-seekers" who "go all out with parties, glamour and drama in Los Angeles," per IMDb.
The series premiered in January 2021 and recently aired its third season last October.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Missing Girl Featured on Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries' Found Alive in North Carolina 6 Years After Abduction
- Netflix's 'Cheer' Coach Monica Aldama Sued For Allegedly Attempting to Cover Up Sexual Abuse Scandal
- Ali Wong TRASHED For Staying Silent About 'BEEF' Costar David Choe's Past Controversial 'Rape' Comments
Following the success of the show, Shay admitted in an interview that she had not anticipated the level of fame and popularity that would come from the reality series, noting that fans have reached out to her "in the street" to tell her how much they enjoyed watching her.
"Did I expect the show to be successful? No. I wasn't even expecting to be in front of the camera," she explained back in early 2021. "I'm very shy and I went along with whatever situation was happening. I was just being me."
"I think the success of the show has a lot to do with how Netflix, Jeff Jenkins and his production company handled things," she continued at the time, referring to the show's creator. "It's really thanks to them."
She also called her overall experience on the show "amazing," thanking the crew and everyone else involved for their "patience" with her as she got used to being in front of a camera.
Shay left behind one son, Kenny Kemp, and several grandchildren.