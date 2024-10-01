Demi Moore Wants to Die Like a Dog! How 'The Substance' Star, 61, Is Planning to Be Buried With Her Beloved Pooches
Single Demi Moore has turned to her dogs for love and companionship.
And RadarOnline.com can reveal the Striptease star has become so attached to her furry friends she wants to be buried with them when she dies.
Sources claim Moore's home is overrun by her pups, and she recently raised eyebrows when she told The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon they all sleep in her bed with her.
She told Fallon: "Hence why I'm single."
Moore – whose ex-husbands include Ashton Kutcher, 46, and Bruce Willis, 69 – has now devoted her life and home to spoiling her pups.
An insider said: "Demi's got pee pads all over the house that reek. Now she's talking about buying a burial plot for her and her dogs, and it's got people kind of grossed out.
"But Demi thinks it's a beautiful idea. When her dogs go, she'll save their ashes and keep them in a safe place until the time when they can be mixed with her own, which won't be for a long while, hopefully."
The Ghost star has reportedly given strict instructions that her fur babies, especially her favorite, Pilaf, be buried with her.
The tiny Chihuahua weighs 1.2lbs, travels with the star everywhere she goes and is often perched in a sling when Moore attends red-carpet events.
An insider said: "She wants Pilaf and the other pups to have a glorious sendoff and what better way to do it than to be buried with her."
Moore recently brought Pilaf to The Graham Norton Show, where she called the tiny dog her "special significant other".
Making an appearance to promote her new film The Substance, she told fellow guests Lady Gaga and Colin Farrell Pilaf was in the studio because he goes "everywhere with his mommy".
Farrell said he wanted to take a selfie with Pilaf, and Moore revealed Pialf had recently graced the cover of Dogue – Vogue for dogs.
Moore joked: "I knew that she had moved into a whole new category when my publicist got a call just for Pilaf."
Moore is not the only 90s mainstay who has requested her pets join her in the afterlife.
Sources revealed former Beverly Hills, 90210 beauty Shannen Doherty, who died July 13 at 53 following a long and brave battle against breast cancer, also insisted her ashes be mixed with her dog Bowie's and those of her beloved father, who passed away in 2010.
