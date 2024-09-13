Shannen Doherty’s Heartbreaking Final Thoughts Revealed: Cancer-Stricken Actress Felt She Was Too Much of a 'Tough Sell' For New Lover

Shannen Doherty was ready to find love again leading up to her untimely death, but the brutal realities of living with stage four breast cancer got in the way.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Doherty's longtime friend, Kelly Ripa, recalled the heartbreaking moment the dying actress argued her disease made her a "hard sell" as a romantic partner.

The Live with Kelly and Mark host said it was the last conversation she had with Doherty before the Charmed star's death at just 53 years old.