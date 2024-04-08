John Amos' Elder Abuse Case Closed, No Evidence of Neglect to Back up Daughter's Claims

Investigators found no evidence that actor John Amos, 84, was neglected while being cared for by his son, Kelly “K.C.” Amos, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Police in Los Angeles said last month they had begun looking into the claims made by the Roots actor’s daughter, Shannon, who told Adult Protective Services that her brother, a director, failed to get their father proper care when his health took a turn for the worse.