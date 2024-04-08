John Amos' Elder Abuse Case Closed, No Evidence of Neglect to Back up Daughter's Claims
Investigators found no evidence that actor John Amos, 84, was neglected while being cared for by his son, Kelly “K.C.” Amos, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Police in Los Angeles said last month they had begun looking into the claims made by the Roots actor’s daughter, Shannon, who told Adult Protective Services that her brother, a director, failed to get their father proper care when his health took a turn for the worse.
However, the case was closed after officials spoke with the involved parties and found no evidence of wrongdoing.
A law enforcement source told TMZ that the allegations were ultimately chalked up to family drama, as K.C. and Shannon have had a well-known ongoing feud. John has also denied the claims of neglect. The actor said a hospital visit last month was just for a check-up.
This is not the first time John and Shannon have made conflicting statements about the actor’s health and quality of medical care.
Last June, RadarOnline.com told you Shannon claimed John was the victim of “elder abuse” and “financial exploitation” while he was being treated in Memphis, Tennessee. Shannon also launched a GoFundMe that stated her father “had been violated, stripped of anything valuable” while “fighting for his life.”
The Coming to America actor was admitted to the hospital "because his lower body was filling with fluid, all the way to his abdomen, and causing issues with his heart,” his rep told TMZ at the time.
"Though I was out of the country, we managed a brief FaceTime conversation before his pain became too unbearable," Shannon wrote in the GoFundMe description.
But John refuted the allegations of elder abuse and was unsure why his daughter had launched the crowdfunding campaign, saying he was not fighting for his life.
GoFundMe removed the page from their site after the Good Times actor declined to accept the proceeds. Not only that, but John also said that if anyone was guilty of elder abuse, it was Shannon.
"She would be the primary suspect — if you would," he said at the time. "She's the one that I would attribute my elderly abuse to. It's definitely a case of elderly abuse."
K.C. also said in a video update that "there are many different aspects to this situation."
The documented drama between Shannon and K.C. also apparently played into the decision by L.A. police to close the recent neglect case.
In July, RadarOnline.com revealed that K.C. was arrested after his sister alleged he made “terroristic threats” against her in text messages that made her fear for her life.
Shannon told authorities in West Orange, New Jersey, that K.C. spoke about his alleged gang affiliation in the texts and sent her photos of handguns.
A spokesperson with the Essex County Prosector's Office, Robert Florida, said Shannon thought the threatening messages stemmed from K.C.'s bipolar disorder. She claimed her brother believed she had hired a hitman to kill him, and feared he would retaliate.
Following that ordeal, Shannon sent K.C. a cease and desist letter over the comments he made about her online. She also said her brother was stripped of his authority to make medical decisions about their father.
Amos is known for his legendary roles in several well-known movies and TV shows. He played alongside Eddie Murphy in the 1988 comedy Coming to America, and starred in the 1970s shows Roots and Good Times.