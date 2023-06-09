'I Am Not Crazy': John Amos' Daughter Stands by Refuted Elder Abuse Claims, Insists Father IS 'Fighting for His Life' in ICU
John Amos’ daughter stood by her claims that her father is a victim of elder abuse and is currently in the ICU “fighting for his life,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Good Times actor’s daughter, Shannon, rushed to Instagram on Thursday shortly after John denied her claims that he is a victim of both "elder abuse" and "financial exploitation."
According to Shannon, she is “not crazy” and there is “another side” to the story involving her father and the GoFundMe page she created on her father’s behalf.
The aging actor’s daughter also revealed there is an open investigation with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations into the elder abuse allegations involving her father and that Belinda Foster, her father’s rep, is a “travel agent pretending to be a real publicist.”
“There’s definitely another side to that story,” Shannon said during a nearly two-minute video on Thursday. “You all have no idea what is really going on.”
“Do some homework, do some digging, do some research,” she continued. “My reputation and integrity [are] everything.”
Also surprising were Shannon’s claims that her father’s “closest family and friends” are “standing by her on this” and she “has the receipts” – including alleged photographs and video – proving John is a victim of elder abuse.
"I am doing it whether my dad likes it or not to protect his best interest," she said.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, it was revealed this week that Shannon created a GoFundMe page on behalf of her allegedly ailing father.
Shannon said her father’s condition took a “turn for the worse” on May 14 when she received a “distressing call” from John and learned that he was being admitted into a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
"Desperate, I reached out to a family friend, who flew to Memphis while I prepared to join them,” she wrote on the GoFundMe page that has raised $3250 out of the $500,000 goal. “What we found shattered our world: my dad fighting for his life in the ICU."
"The cruelty inflicted upon my dad leaves me questioning what kind of human could commit such acts,” John’s daughter wrote. “Yet, we hold onto hope that justice will prevail.”
Shortly after the GoFundMe page was revealed, the Coming to America actor spoke out to clarify that he was never fighting for his life – nor was he ever the victim of elder abuse.
John’s rep told TMZ on Thursday that the 83-year-old actor was hospitalized "because his lower body was filling with fluid, all the way to his abdomen, and causing issues with his heart.”
John also said that he had no idea why his daughter launched the GoFundMe campaign on his behalf before once again refuting Shannon’s allegations of elder abuse.