'Good Times' Star John Amos' Son Arrested for Making 'Terrorist Threats' Against Sister
The son of Good Times star John Amos was arrested for making "terroristic threats" against his sister, RadarOnline.com has learned.
K.C., a director, was taken into custody last week after his sister, Shannon, claimed he threatened her life in a series of text messages that included videos of him firing a gun. K.C.'s arrest marks the latest battle within the Amos family.
In court documents obtained by TMZ, Shannon told West Orange, New Jersey, police that her brother's messages made her fear for her life. She claimed he spoke about his alleged gang affiliation and sent photos of handguns.
In one message, Shannon alleged K.C. sent a video of himself firing a handgun into an empty field with the message, "Gonna sleep much better tonight big sis."
Essex County Prosector's Office spokesperson Robert Florida said Shannon believed her brother's bipolar disorder was to blame for the threatening messages. She claimed the disorder led her brother to think she had hired a hitman to kill him — and feared that he would retaliate.
Shannon's allegations followed last month's creation of a GoFundMe page for her father, who she claimed was a victim of elder abuse.
In a bizarre move, John spoke out against his daughter's actions. The Roots star told TMZ he wasn't sure why his daughter would launch the fundraiser and claimed she was lying. GoFundMe responded by taking down the page after John refused to accept any donations made to it.
The removal of the GoFundMe page wasn't the end of Shannon's fight. She denied her father's accusations that she was lying and claimed he was "fighting for his life" in the ICU.
After the failed fundraiser, Shannon claimed her brother no longer had the authority to make medical decisions on their father's behalf. Shannon followed up with legal action against K.C. by sending him a cease and desist order. The letter centered on a comment K.C. allegedly made about Shannon online.