John Amos Accuses Daughter of 'Elder Abuse' After Denying Her GoFundMe Health Claims: 'She Would be the Primary Suspect'

"I'm not in the hospital as a result of anything that happened recently, other than the fact that about a month ago, I was hospitalized because I was suffering from water retention and a couple of other issues — all of which have been corrected, or at least addressed," the Coming to America star clarified during his call.

"I'm very capable and I'm very confident in the doctors that I have here and the medical staff that my son has assembled all around me. So I feel very good about that," he continued. "Prior to entering the hospital, I had some ongoing issues with my daughter, who I feel has taken advantage of me."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.