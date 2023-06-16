John Amos Accuses Daughter of 'Elder Abuse' After Denying Her GoFundMe Health Claims: 'She Would be the Primary Suspect'
John Amos pointed the finger at his daughter, Shannon, after she launched a now-defunct GoFundMe with a $500,000 goal, claiming her famous father was "the victim of elder abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Good Times actor's son K.C. Amos took to Instagram with a video update on Thursday, explaining "there are many different aspects to this situation."
"It's interesting how many people have made a conclusion while we are still discovering new elements every single day," his caption read.
Amos, 83, was seen on the phone with someone ready to offer legal advice as he remained hospitalized in Memphis with K.C. at his bedside.
"I'm not in the hospital as a result of anything that happened recently, other than the fact that about a month ago, I was hospitalized because I was suffering from water retention and a couple of other issues — all of which have been corrected, or at least addressed," the Coming to America star clarified during his call.
"I'm very capable and I'm very confident in the doctors that I have here and the medical staff that my son has assembled all around me. So I feel very good about that," he continued. "Prior to entering the hospital, I had some ongoing issues with my daughter, who I feel has taken advantage of me."
Amos claimed that he had been mistreated by Shannon.
"She would be the primary suspect — if you would," the Roots star, who she described as America's Dad in the fundraiser bio, alleged. "She's the one that I would attribute my elderly abuse to. It's definitely a case of elderly abuse."
Amos told People in a statement that he is "doing well" despite what's going on.
Shannon still has an Instagram post up which detailed the same concerns about her father as her now-wiped GoFundMe which now reads, "We're sorry, but that campaign cannot be found." As of June 8, $3250 had been raised.
"On May 14th, I would receive a distressing call: from my dad, sharing that he was hospitalized in Memphis, Tennessee, in immense pain. Despite being out of the country, I arranged for help to reach him. ICU revealed his life hanging by a thread," she wrote, claiming Amos was a victim of elder abuse and financial exploitation by someone "believed to be perpetrated by a trusted caregiver."
"We are collaborating with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and local authorities, determined to bring the perpetrators to justice," Shannon continued. "Legal assistance is crucial to ensure their prosecution and protect my father's future. His home, stripped bare, necessitates a safe space for his return."
Shannon has since stood by her claims, and assured critics that she is "not crazy" and there is "another side" to the story.