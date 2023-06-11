FIRST PHOTO!: Danny Bonaduce Is 'On the Road to Recovery' Getting Back Into Shape After Two-Hour Brain Surgery

Bonaduce was recently diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a build-up of fluid in the brain that interfered with his ability to walk and, in the long-term, caused brain damage, he said during an interview with TMZ.

He underwent a delicate procedure to drain the fluid and hopefully alleviate the pressure around his brain and spinal cord.

"The surgery went really well. His wife wisely took away his cell phone," Anderson told RadarOnline.com. "He's coming out of recovery and anesthesia and painkillers. Danny hates to disappoint, he's been a SAG (Screen Actors Guild) member since he was 3, so he loves to chatter and perform, but he just got to get his rest."