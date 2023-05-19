Your tip
Late Cancellation: Wendy Williams Drops Out of $25K Speaking Engagement as Concerns Grow For Host's Well-Being

May 19 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Wendy Williams dropped out of a $25,000 speaking engagement last-minute amid growing concerns over the gossip guru's well-being, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The former talk show host was set to appear at the Atlanta Women's Expo this weekend but she bailed on the gig for an unknown reason.

Williams was scheduled to hit the stage at the Cobb Galleria Centre on May 20 to discuss her "trailblazing three-decade career in entertainment" and give a "behind-the-scenes look into her inspiring journey of Life and the Pursuit of True Happiness," according to a press release.

Now that she has opted out, "there is a video from Wendy that will be played Saturday, apologizing for the late cancellation," a rep for the Expo told The Sun.

An insider added, "There have been questions about if Wendy was well enough to do it, and there was pushing by some to get her to Atlanta."

"Wendy's ability to perform has been rocky at best. She can put together a sentence one day but not the next," the source continued.

Williams has since been removed from their website's promotional content, although an Instagram post from April 6 remains up, teasing that she "is back" and "has a lot to say."

Amid reports about her welfare, she has yet to launch her podcast, a venture the former radio jockey announced following the end of her eponymous daytime talk show in June 2022 after being absent for several months.

Williams had battled a number of health issues and was also recently dealing with the fallout of a public battle with Wells Fargo.

As we previously reported, the Hot Topics daytime sensation made amends with her estranged family members, spending the Easter weekend with her brother and 92-year-old father amid rumors she was shooting a reality show.

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Williams may be ready for a clean slate going forward. Insiders said she is considering "leaving New York to start fresh in L.A." and get a change of scenery.

