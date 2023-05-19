Late Cancellation: Wendy Williams Drops Out of $25K Speaking Engagement as Concerns Grow For Host's Well-Being

Williams was scheduled to hit the stage at the Cobb Galleria Centre on May 20 to discuss her "trailblazing three-decade career in entertainment" and give a "behind-the-scenes look into her inspiring journey of Life and the Pursuit of True Happiness," according to a press release.

Now that she has opted out, "there is a video from Wendy that will be played Saturday, apologizing for the late cancellation," a rep for the Expo told The Sun.

An insider added, "There have been questions about if Wendy was well enough to do it, and there was pushing by some to get her to Atlanta."