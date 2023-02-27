'Formerly Retired' Wendy Williams Shares Plans To Leave The Country On Frazzled Outing
Wendy Williams spilled all about her upcoming travel plans while out in New York City, RadarOnline.com has learned, revealing she was leaving the country in a video captured during her errand run.
"I'm shopping for kitty litter because I have a wax museum in Paris and one in California," the ex-television personality said.
Williams was in good spirits and had stocked up on supplies during her stop at Petco, adding, "I'm going for a week in Paris and then three weeks in California and then immediately fly back."
She was bundled up for her shopping session, wearing a black zip-up jacket, matching pants and fuzzy boots, opting for a bright pink lipstick amid her frazzled outing.
"I want to be on TV, stuff like Seth Meyers, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, The View," Williams shared with The Sun. "Stuff like that. I am formerly retired."
The former radio host dealt with a series of personal and professional issues in recent months, including a battle with Wells Fargo, having not been on the small screen since her long-running daytime staple The Wendy Williams Show wrapped in June 2022.
She was placed in a financial guardianship last year amid a public health struggle with Graves disease and lymphedema.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the pop culture-savvy star sought treatment for "extreme alcohol abuse" last year and after a three month stint, she was released.
Williams' well-being has continued to come into question as fans express their concern over recent videos of her.
It appears she is now ready to reemerge back into the spotlight after announcing the launch of her upcoming podcast, The Wendy Experience.
Williams, known for being the queen of gossip, may have another project in the works as insiders claim she was recently spotted in the Big Apple with a film crew in tow.
One source told Page Six, "Basically it was a regular night … and then all of the sudden the Wendy Williams train arrived."
"She had a huge crew that basically turned Fresco by Scotto into a movie set … approximately 30 people in the crew," another eyewitness added. "Lights, cameras, audio, producers, etc. [It] looked like a reality show."