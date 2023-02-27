'Formerly Retired' Wendy Williams Shares Plans To Leave The Country On Frazzled Outing

Williams was in good spirits and had stocked up on supplies during her stop at Petco, adding, "I'm going for a week in Paris and then three weeks in California and then immediately fly back."

She was bundled up for her shopping session, wearing a black zip-up jacket, matching pants and fuzzy boots, opting for a bright pink lipstick amid her frazzled outing.

"I want to be on TV, stuff like Seth Meyers, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, The View," Williams shared with The Sun. "Stuff like that. I am formerly retired."