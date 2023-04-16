Your tip
Wendy Williams 'Running Away' From NYC For 'Fresh Start' In L.A. After Sherri Shepherd Took Over Time Slot

wendy williams running away from nyc avoiding sherri shepherd pp
Apr. 16 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Wendy Williams is considering saying goodbye to her beloved NYC months after Sherri Shepherd took over the television personality's time slot, insiders spilled.

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that "Wendy is planning on leaving New York to start fresh in L.A., far away from Sherri," according to one pal, who speculated that she may have a change of heart before packing her bags.

wendy williams running away from nyc avoiding sherri shepherd
"What she doesn't seem to understand is that although Sherri's show is taped in New York, it airs everywhere."

It's been several months since her celebrity-gossip-inspired daytime talk show came to an "unceremonious" end, that is, according to her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter.

Hunter blasted the lackluster finale as being not worthy of her legacy last June. "It is the first time in the history of talk shows for this to be done, especially for a show that has been on for more than 10 years," he told Entertainment Tonight. "There is absolutely no reason why a bigger celebration that involved Wendy couldn't happen."

wendy williams running away from nyc avoiding sherri shepherd
Williams has gone through quite a bit of turmoil in recent months, weathering a battle with Wells Fargo and a myriad of health issues.

The former radio jockey reemerges from time to time while traveling through her favorite hotspots, but fans and friends have expressed concerns over her behavior and well-being.

wendy williams running away from nyc avoiding sherri shepherd
She previously teased her new podcast, but has yet to drop an episode, igniting theories that her new passion project was canceled even before launching.

"We are still working behind the scenes on several projects. There has been no official cancellation of the podcast," Williams' publicist, Shawn Zanotti, said.

wendy williams running away from nyc avoiding sherri shepherd
Her younger brother said he and his elderly father recently visited Williams, telling The Sun, "This is not a woman who is in the right frame of mind to get a show going."

Tommy also questioned why the film crew was present. "Do you see the condition she's in? Does it look like she's ready to start a podcast for goodness sake? It doesn't."

