Embattled Wendy Williams Reunites With Estranged Brother & Father After Allegedly Landing A Reality Show
Wendy Williams made amends with her estranged family members, spending the Easter weekend with her brother and 92-year-old father amid rumors the embattled talk show host is shooting a reality show, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Wendy's brother, Tommy Williams, posted a video of the family reunion in Miami on Sunday, showing the trio on a boat during sunset. Giving fans an update on their bumpy relationship, Tommy indicated they've worked through the drama.
"Family's everything, believe that," he said to the camera. "We gonna be alright. Thanks for the prayers and well wishes."
Tommy panned the camera to his sister and father, who did not acknowledge that he was filming them. An insider claimed Wendy joined her family in the Sunshine State to allegedly film her new reality show.
"Not only was Wendy's camera crew along for the trip, but the main stakeholders in the project were with her as well," a source told The Sun.
The family reunion came months after Tommy expressed his concern over his sister's post-rehab behavior. As RadarOnline.com reported, Wendy spent three months in a facility last year.
She left the Malibu wellness facility in October, with her inner circle claiming the ex-talk show host's "severe" dependency on alcohol was worse than anyone knew.
Her brother spoke out in November, claiming Wendy hadn't kept in touch with their family after her brief rehab stint.
"Wendy hasn't been in communication the way we anticipated. Everybody's able to kind of shrug it off, but it's painful when it comes to her father, it's painful," Tommy said at the time.
"I think it's necessary for her to see him and let him know what her status is, but she doesn't communicate with him," he continued. "He's 92 in February, and he's in great shape, but she's really missing out. It is more painful because this is the month of our mother's passing, and now she hasn't progressed with her relationship with her father. I can't understand it. It's really Wendy's loss."
RadarOnline.com revealed that Tommy wasn't the only person worried for Wendy. The star's inner circle is allegedly "concerned" with the new pals she's bringing around as she's leaving her pricey jewelry unattended for them to possibly "take advantage."
Sources claim Wendy's "not in the best state of mind" and allegedly drinking again.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Wendy's rep for comment.