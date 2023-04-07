Wendy Williams 'Not In Best State Of Mind,' Leaving Jewelry & Purses Exposed To New Pals Who Might 'Take Advantage'
Wendy Williams' inner circle is "concerned" with the new pals she's bringing around, with sources saying alarm bells are ringing for those closest to the troubled ex-talk show host, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to insiders, Wendy's high-priced jewelry and purses are exposed to everyone who walks through her door, and friends are worried these newbies "will take advantage."
“Wendy does not have many real friends, but the few that are coming around are causing some concern for the people that do truly care about her,” a source told Page Six, adding, “The real concern is when she has people over her house. She has jewelry and designer purses laying around.”
The pal also revealed that “Wendy is not in the best state of mind so unfortunately people will take advantage of that."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the former Wendy Williams Show host has been offloading high-ticket items from her $3 million penthouse, with her representative claiming she's getting ready for a new beginning after losing her job followed by a brief rehab stint.
“Wendy is getting rid of items for spring cleaning, this is what people do this time of year,” her rep, Shawn Zanotti, said last month. “It’s a new chapter for Wendy and she wants new things. This is a common gesture people do and Wendy is no different."
However, sources claim Wendy is slipping back into unhealthy habits.
Wendy sparked panic when she was spotted drinking by herself at Fresco by Scotto in New York City in March, and she was allegedly not hiding her boozing.
An insider claimed she "wanted to get drunk" and invited a group of people to her table.
Wendy reportedly didn't want the party to end and suggested the gang barhop to The Townhouse, a gay cocktail bar, with bargoers saying her behavior was "odd."
RadarOnline.com revealed that Wendy spent three months in rehab last year. She left the Malibu wellness facility in October, with her inner circle claiming the unemployed talk show host's "severe" dependency on alcohol was worse than anyone knew.
Post-rehab, Wendy's behavior has continued to raise concerns with her loved ones, including her brother, who has been vocal about his famous sister's ongoing struggle.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Wendy's manager for comment.