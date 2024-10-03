Horrified Dad Reveals How He Was Left Sickened By Watching Video of Mob of Feral Bullies Assault 13-Year-Old Daughter
A 13-year-old girl was savagely ambushed by a mob of bullies, and the disturbing incident was caught on camera
RadarOnline.com can reveal the horrific attack unfolded when the Canadian teen recently was lured to Gyro Beach in Kelowna by a so-called "friend," only to be surrounded by a gang of minors.
In the shocking footage, one attacker is seen jumping on the girl while pulling her hair, raining down blows to her face.
But the violence didn’t stop there.
A second attacker kicked the teenager in the head, leaving the girl unconscious on the ground, while another boy kicked dirt onto her motionless body.
As the brutal assault unfolded, a crowd of onlookers cheered, their phones recording the horrific spectacle, which later went viral on social media.
The girl’s father, Donovan, revealed his horror to CTV News Vancouver and demanded his daughter’s assailants be brought to justice.
The father shared how the bullies snatched his daughter's phone and tossed it back at her after the attack, recalling: "I watched two minutes of my daughter getting nearly beaten to death while 20 or 30 kids decided it was better to record it and laugh."
After being rushed to the hospital, the girl was diagnosed with bruised ribs and a concussion —but her emotional scars run much deeper.
Donovan shared: "Mentally, she started therapy, and I don’t know how long that’s ever going to take for her to trust or want to be outside again."
At a press conference, Sergeant Laura Pollock of the Kelowna Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed that 30 youths were present during the brutal attack.
Two individuals tried to intervene — one called the police, while the other attempted to stop the violence.
"Of the 30-plus people standing around, watching and taking videos, you showed compassion and made the right decision," Pollock praised the pair.
After reviewing the video, police identified five of the attackers, with three arrested and released under strict conditions.
Pollock urged the public to stop circulating the disturbing footage that’s been making the rounds in the Kelowna community.
Due to Canada’s Youth Criminal Justice Act and Privacy Act, the identities of both the assailants and the victim remain protected.
