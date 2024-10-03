'Frailer Than Ever': Frankie Valli, 90, Steps Out For First Time Since Denying He Is Being Forced Onto Stage in Dying Days

Frankie sparked concerns among fans earlier this month when a Tiktok video went viral showing the famous Bye, Bye, Baby singer barely moving his lips while performing his iconic hits during a live concert.

After fans speculated that he must be in bad health – some even suggesting he was being forced to perform against his will – The Four Seasons singer issued a statement insisting he felt fine and was not being forced to perform.

In a statement to People, he said: "I know there has been a lot of stuff on the internet about me lately, so I wanted to clear the air.

"I am blessed to be 90 years old and still be doing what I love to do, and as long as I am able and audiences want to come see me, I am going to be out there performing as I always."