'Frailer Than Ever': Frankie Valli, 90, Steps Out For First Time Since Denying He Is Being Forced Onto Stage in Dying Days
Iconic singer Frankie Valli was seen for the first time since he insisted nobody was forcing him to perform at his age.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Four Seasons singer has tried to show strength in his dying days despite a viral video showing him lip syncing to his own music.
Valli, 90, was seen wearing a light blue button-up shirt, blue jeans and a grey jacket as he walked through a parking lot hugging several people.
The aging crooner was spotted leaving breakfast with his family at Nat's Diner in Woodland Hills, California, on Tuesday, October 1.
Before the breakfast outing, he was seen visiting a custom tailor with his assistant, dressed casually in jeans.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Frankie is putting a very brave face on things since those videos of him struggling on stage went viral.
"But the truth is, he is moving very slowly and every day is a struggle.
"He's also shockingly thin – these are, unfortunately, his last days.
"But it's great he's hell-bent on keeping rolling until his final breath."
Frankie sparked concerns among fans earlier this month when a Tiktok video went viral showing the famous Bye, Bye, Baby singer barely moving his lips while performing his iconic hits during a live concert.
After fans speculated that he must be in bad health – some even suggesting he was being forced to perform against his will – The Four Seasons singer issued a statement insisting he felt fine and was not being forced to perform.
In a statement to People, he said: "I know there has been a lot of stuff on the internet about me lately, so I wanted to clear the air.
"I am blessed to be 90 years old and still be doing what I love to do, and as long as I am able and audiences want to come see me, I am going to be out there performing as I always."
He continued: "I absolutely love what I do. And I know we put on a great show because our fans are still coming out in force, and the show still rocks.
"How do we do the show?! The Four Seasons sound was always about layering vocals and instruments. We use our 60 years of experience so we sound like the records. I sing, I have singers who sing, great arrangements ... everything."
Valli said he gets "a chuckle from the comments wondering if someone is forcing me to go on stage" before adding: "Nobody has ever made me do anything I didn't want to do."
Valli vowed he would continue performing for as long as possible.
